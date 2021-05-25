UK shoppers return to supermarkets as online spending slows | supermarket





Shoppers have flocked to supermarkets over the past three months, and as fears of the Corona 19 epidemic have eased, they have been buying more often and moving away from online grocery orders.

People in the UK visited the supermarket 58 million more times from 12 weeks to May 16 compared to the same period in 2020 because the vaccination program gave people more confidence in their adventures.

The return to more mundane habits has affected sales at local convenience stores, a little over a quarter of last year when the UK was restricted from shutting down to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus. According to the latest data from market analyst Kantar, online grocery sales fell from over 15.4% reported in March to 13.4% of the total over the three-month period through May 16th.

Grocery sales for the home declined 0.4% over three months as restaurants and pubs reopened and fewer people working or relaxing at home.

Kantar’s head of retail, Fraser McKevitt, said: As the blockade eases, people are returning to more normal habits and you can see that reflected in grocery sales. Last year many of us had all our meals at home and as a result we bought extra food and drinks. Grocery sales taken home have declined compared to 2020 because now people can eat at restaurants, pubs and cafes, for example picking up sandwiches on weekends and picking up food again.

Changes in behavior were also reflected in the products people bought. Sales of hair styling products increased by 26%, shoe care products such as varnishes increased by 50%, and mouthwash increased by 16%. The intake of prepared meals has increased by a fifth due to a busy social schedule.

The change in behavior was bad news for Co-ops, Iceland and independent organizations, where sales declined. In contrast, discount companies Aldi and Lidl have gained market share by reversing trends in recent months because shoppers felt it was safer for shoppers to shop at lower prices instead of sticking to one big store or online delivery.

