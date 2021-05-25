American yoga needs more people of color and authenticity





Suni Gargaro sells yoga clothes, mats and other yoga accessories. But for Gargaro, being an Indian woman in the yoga industry in the United States means that her business, Sunia Yoga, is more than what it sells, it is representing the Indian cultural heritage of yoga.

“I love doing what I do,” Gargaro says. “But we don’t just sell yoga pants. Our company is a mission and purpose driven brand where we try to get people to the yoga mat and deepen their practice.”

Gargaro, who is in his mid-forties, stands out in a large and growing yoga business force. In 2021, the yoga and Pilates industry was worth $ 12.8 billion in the United States, according to market research firm IBIS World. And America’s multi-billion dollar industry is extremely white.

Suni Gargaro, Founder and CEO of Sunia Yoga

Photo courtesy of Suni Gargaro

“I am a woman of color. It’s not easy, even now, ”Gargaro says of starting a yoga business in an industry dominated by white clients and white executives. “It is not easy for me to enter this market.”

But Gargaro has big goals for the impact of Sunia Yoga’s mission and hopes other people of color will follow in his footsteps.

Arrive in Iowa, face racism, learn to love being Indian

Gargaro moved with his family from Kerala, India to Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 10. She arrived “barely speaking English,” she said.

Suni Gargaro, front row in the middle, with her mother standing in the back, at a family event in India.

Photo courtesy of Suni Gargaro

India “was still considered a third world country when I was growing up,” Gargaro says.

At school, classmates laughed at her. “I had discrimination growing up. People were racists, ”she says. “Culturally, I was so out of sync.”

So she tried to assimilate. “I was trying so hard not to be associated with my own culture,” she says. “I almost felt like I was trying to adapt to western culture, and I didn’t adapt, because I was trying so hard.”

But when Gargaro arrived at the University of Illinois at Chicago, she found a community of other Indians.

“I realized, ‘Wow, … I should kiss [my heritage] instead of trying to hide, “she said. In his twenties, Gargaro” went completely the other way. I really learned to adopt him, ”she says.

Suni Gargaro right, in a family portrait with her siblings.

Photo courtesy of Suni Gargaro

As a child in India, Gargaro practiced a kind of dance called bharatanatyam, which she describes as a “dance form” of yoga.

So in her late twenties, she started practicing yoga.

Launch of Sunia Yoga

After touring the life of the company, working as a business systems analyst at a wireless service company, Gargaro met her husband, who introduced the idea of ​​being an entrepreneur.

Gargaro quit his corporate job in 2004 to open a high-end bath products store in California. But when Gargaro was ready to start a family, the entrepreneur’s hours of “working 24/7” no longer worked. She closed the store in 2006 and had a son, Mason, who is now 11 years old.

“I only had one, and I really wanted to embrace that part of his childhood and be there for him,” Gargaro says.

But she also knew that she finally needed to return to life as an entrepreneur.

Suni Gargaro, her son Mason and her husband, Doug

Photo courtesy of Suni Gargaro

“It took me five years, but I was really doing yoga all the time,” she says. “One day it just clicked, I said, ‘I love retail, I love fashion. I love yoga, I put them all together.'”

In 2018, Gargaro launched Sunia Yoga with yoga clothing featuring unique designs related to the Eastern mentality, she says.

“When you look at a Mandala, the pattern itself, if you look at it and focus, it helps you calm your mind, because that’s when Mandalas are meant to do.”

Gargaro has four employees and her husband is involved in digital marketing. Primarily, Sunia Yoga sells clothing through its website, but Gargaro says it has wholesale customers, yoga and dance studios across the United States, who sell Sunia Yoga equipment.

Gargaro notes that the company is growing, but still small, and has declined to disclose its sales figures.

A future where more Indians are making their voices heard

Gargaro has been practicing yoga for over 15 years and obtained her Hatha Yoga Teacher Training Certificate in early 2020. She practices in San Diego with a teacher from South India, who speaks Malayalam, as does Gargaro.

With a few exceptions, Gargaro says that many studios and teachers today are unaware of all of yoga. Yoga is a union of mind and body, she says, and in particular, many lack mindfulness. Instead, American teachers and studios tend to push complicated postures or series of fast flows. If they sing, teachers often don’t know the meaning of the words they say, Gargaro says.

“I practice Hatha Yoga, and it’s very calm, and it’s very holding your postures and then realizing your mind, you breathe, you connect your breath with your mind and your movement. When you do flows, I don’t I don’t feel like you’re doing this, ”Gargaro said.

Gargaro would like to see a greater effort on the part of yoga teachers to understand and honor the cultural roots of yoga.

“I really feel that the authenticity and the essence is gone. And I also feel that the spiritual part of it is gone. And that’s one of the main reasons why the Indians in the community are not. happy because the mindfulness part and the spiritual aspect, ”she says.

In the future, she would like to see more diversity in the yoga community. “I would like to see more [people of color] do yoga, ”she says.

In particular, “I would like to see more Indians have chances”.

Gargaro says that Indians who teach yoga often struggle and feel like they don’t have a fair chance, “because a lot of white people are going to see the white instructor,” Gargaro says. “They just want to be heard more.”

Gargaro knows that Western yoga teachers are not necessarily aware of what is missing.

“I don’t want to be critical,” she says. “I know everyone has their good intentions.”

“I just hope people can introduce more Indians and appreciate Indians,” she said. “Because it comes from their culture. It comes from their roots.”

