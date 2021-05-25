Amazon, streaming major national theater plays in UK and Ireland | Amazon Prime Video





Amazon has partnered with the National Theater to stream four popular live recorded stage shows, including Phoebe Waller-Bridges Fleabag.

The show, which includes Frankenstein’s Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller in 2011, will be available to Amazons Prime Video customers in the UK and Ireland starting June 11th.

The other two performances are Cumberbatch as Hamlet, filmed at Barbican in 2015, and Ian McKellen on Stage, a solo show of actor The Lord of the Rings who toured in 2019 to celebrate her 80th birthday.

As theater producers continue to be affected by the epidemic, we will be able to further support the artists behind the work, said Lisa Burger, co-chairman of the National Theater, who has sent theater performances to British cinemas over the past 12 years. age. Your audience will have the best seats in your home.

In August of last year, an internet company and production department Amazon Studios donated $500,000 to a theater community fund initiated by The Crown actors Olivia Colman, Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody to support the hardships of theater workers and freelancers.

The National Theater has brought us some of the most memorable theatrical works of the past decade, and we are pleased to offer our clients in the UK and Ireland the opportunity to experience it, said Martin Backlund, head of content for England, Ireland and the UK. Nordic in Prime Video. Cream of British acting talent has often started her career in theater and we want to shed some light on the amazing heritage that is here.

The deal came a week after British cinemas first reopened since last year as the government continues to ease Covid restrictions. Cinema owners have enjoyed the most powerful opening weekend in the UK since the cinema first closed in March last year. The sales of about 7 million tickets, led by Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, exceeded 6m, the epidemic high occupied by Tenet at the time of its launch last August.

Amazon is negotiating to acquire James Bond and the Rocky franchise’s Hollywood studio, MGM, for $9 billion (6.3 billion) when fighting rivals including Netflix and Disney+ for streaming supremacy.

