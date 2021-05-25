White House expects US to reach 50% of fully vaccinated adults on Tuesday





Officials are expected to boast the numbers during today’s coronavirus briefing, CNN has learned.

More than 130.6 million Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said he wanted 160 million American adults to be fully immunized by July 4.

The Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 was only cleared for younger adolescents earlier this month and Moderna said on Tuesday morning that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and appears to be effective in adolescents. The Moderna vaccine is not yet authorized in people under the age of 18; the company says it plans to submit the results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early June along with an application for approval to use the vaccine in adolescents.

White House officials have focused on improving accessibility to vaccines, tackling misinformation, and helping those who don’t have the resources to get vaccinated as they run to get themselves. get vaccinated across the country.

Biden said there will be enough vaccine for every American adult by the end of the month and that everyone aged 12 and older is eligible to receive a vaccine.

At least 25 states, plus Washington, DC, have now fully immunized at least half of their adult residents, according to CDC data.

The Federal Health Agency defines being fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

At least 70% to 85% of the U.S. population will need to be immunized with vaccines or infection in order to reach the level of protection necessary to limit the spread of the virus, according to health experts. Focusing on vaccinating children, adolescents and young adults could help achieve this percentage and, furthermore, leaving them unvaccinated could give the virus a chance to spread, mutate and develop a strain resistant to existing vaccines. .

Additionally, immunization of children and adolescents is a growing concern as officials look to the new school year starting in the fall.

The Biden administration more than doubled its initial target of 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in its first 100 days, reaching the 200 million threshold on April 21. The administration has stepped up its efforts to vaccinate the rest of the population in the form of variants. are spreading across the country and threatening to derail the nation’s progress in tackling the pandemic.

Some Americans resist getting vaccinated and, in response, the White House has invested resources in educating the American public about the safety and effectiveness of the three Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos