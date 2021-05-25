UK Weather: Some areas can hit 23C this holiday weekend as it rains in the sun. British news





On this holiday weekend, temperatures in some parts of the UK exceed 20C (68F), welcoming the unusually cold and rainy weather of May.

London and central England can climb to 23C (73F), the warmest since the end of March.

In the southeast, northwest and other parts of Wales, high temperatures are expected to be around 20C.

UK Weather: Latest Sky News Forecast

Image: People are avoiding the rain in Cambridge earlier this month.

The Scottish Highlands should be between 14C and 18C (57 to 64F), and the Glasgow region, like Belfast, is expected to reach 19C (66F) by Sunday morning.

Oli Claydon of the Met Office said, “Showers are starting to ease and temperatures will rise during public holidays.

“Central England and maybe even London will have high temperatures of up to 23C (73F). It’s going slowly into a warmer, drier environment.

In contrast to this period last year, May 2021 was much colder and wetter. Wales recorded the wettest 200.7 mm (7.87 inches) of rain in May.

Image: Slopes reopen in the Lake District due to non-seasonal snowfall

Dorset and Bristol have been hit particularly hard by heavy rains, and the Lake District has snowed.

According to figures from the Met Office, May was the 10th wettest month on record across the UK.

Despite the expected bank holiday break, sunny weather can be short-lived. Forecasters are warning of showers, and cooler weather may return in early June.

