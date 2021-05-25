Fauci says US can still end HIV epidemic by 2030 despite pandemic





Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), testifies before a Senate hearing on health, education, work and pensions to consider an update to Federal officials on COVID-19 control efforts at the Dirksen Senate office building on May 11, 2021 in Washington, DC.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that the United States can still meet its goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030 despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic , who saw testing sites for other illnesses temporarily closed and medical staff reassigned.

Fauci, who oversees research to prevent, diagnose and treat infectious diseases established at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a House committee that the nation had not gone “back” in the fight against HIV.

Efforts to fight the pandemic have supplanted other medical research, putting some drugs in development on hold as pharmaceutical companies diverted research and resources to Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

“Obviously, when you shut down the company, accessibility for testing and the drug supply chain can be disrupted the same way everything is disrupted, including vaccinations for children,” he said. stated at a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee and the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services.

About 1.2 million people in the United States are currently living with HIV and about 14% of them are unaware they have it, according to government data. About 38,000 Americans are infected with the virus each year, according to US data.

In 2019, the Trump administration announced a pledge to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030, a goal that public health advocates have applauded and sought for years. However, some advocates subsequently expressed concerns that the pandemic’s impact on medical care would lead to an increase in new HIV infections.

Fauci, who has advised at least seven US presidents on HIV and other health issues, on Tuesday mentioned a number of advances in HIV care.

According to the Centers for Disease, people at risk for HIV can now take preventive drugs, also known as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP, he said. Control and prevention.

“PrEP, pre-exposure prophylaxis, is an important ingredient in our 10-year attempt from 2020 to 2030 to end the epidemic in the United States,” he said. “I believe, notwithstanding Covid-19, that we will achieve this goal.”

