



Estonia’s President Kersti Calzulide urged Britain to take steps to stop anti-democratic regimes such as Belarus from taking corrupt money through the London Financial Center.

Her petition came after announcing new economic sanctions against Belarus and penalties against state airlines in response to the kidnapping of a Ryanair plane that led dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich to controversial arrest earlier this week.

The president said the sanctions were targeting the arteries of money that allowed the Belarusian regime to operate.

She urged the British government to do its best to unite with the EU and to oppose anti-democratic governments such as those run by Belarusian President Alexander Luka Senko.

We weren’t very shy in Estonia even after the Salisbury attack. [this] The President of Estonia told the BBC Radio 4s World at One programme.

Kaljulaid said in 2018 in Salisbury that after Sergei and Yulia Skripal criticized the agents of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU, they together with British officials raised the question of the corrupt money issue of authoritarian regimes entering the UK’s financial system.

I know there are legal restrictions, [be] Considering this money taking away from the pain of a regime that tramples the democratic rights of the Belarusian people, it may be the strongest you can ever do.

I am convinced that Britain is as strong as Salisbury and knows the values ​​of unity with Europe.

British authorities said that action would certainly be taken at the time, but Kaljulaid said it was unclear what changed.

The Queens speech earlier this month, which lays out plans for the new law, also lacked details about the registration of someone who owned British property through an offshore shell company or crackdown on corrupt money in the city. This was done despite a promise to force property owners to disclose their identities in 2019.

The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Treasury asked for comment.

