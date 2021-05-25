In a booming US market, demand and home prices are skyrocketing





WASHINGTON – The U.S. housing market has grown so overheated that demand exceeds supply that prices continue to hit record highs and about half of all U.S. homes are now selling for above their price catalog.

Two years ago, before the pandemic hit, only a quarter of homes were selling above the asking price of sellers, according to data from real estate broker Redfin.

New data on Tuesday shed further light on the scorching nature of the housing market: Prices rose in March at the fastest pace in more than seven years. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index in 20 cities jumped 13.3% that month, compared to a year earlier, the biggest gain of its kind since December 2013. The price surge follows to a 12% year-over-year jump in February.

Several factors explain the seemingly relentless rise in house prices. The pandemic has encouraged more people to seek the additional space provided by a single-family home. Yet at the same time, COVID-19 has discouraged many homeowners from selling and opening their homes to potential buyers, reducing the number of homes for sale.

And mortgage rates remain at historically low levels, with the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage around 3%. A year ago, the average was almost 3.25%.

Investors, including individuals who buy second homes and wealthy Wall Street corporations, are also buying more homes, stepping up competition. Investors bought 17% of homes in April, up from 10% a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. The big millennials are also turning more and more to buying a home.

Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, said demand exceeded supply even before the pandemic as developers struggled to build enough new homes. Builders are now saying labor and lumber shortages are limiting their ability to build.

New home construction fell in April after hitting a 15-year high a month earlier.

All in all, there is little or no indication that home prices will slow their appreciation anytime soon, said Matthew Speakman, economist at the Zillow real estate website.

The number of homes for sale fell 21% in April from a year earlier, to just 1.16 million, nearly a record high since 1982, according to the National Association of Realtors. The drop in supply drove buyers into a virtual frenzy. Properties were on the market for just 17 days in April, and 88% of homes sold were on the market for less than a month, the NAR said.

The ensuing bidding wars took the typical home price, or median, to $ 341,600 last month, the NAR said, a record high.

Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, said on Twitter Tuesday that a desperate homebuyer in Bethesda, Md., May have offered part of the irony of naming his firstborn after the seller’s name. (She always lost to another buyer.)

Kelman also noted that there are now more real estate agents than there are homes for sale. According to the Department of Labor, 1.7 million Americans were working in real estate in April.

Some of the year-over-year price increase likely reflects slowing sales and reduced demand a year ago at the start of the pandemic. All 20 cities in the Case-Shiller Index reported faster price increases in March than in February.

The largest increase was recorded in Phoenix for the 22nd consecutive month; prices there have increased by 20% compared to a year ago. San Diego had the second largest gain at 19.1%, followed by Seattle at 18.3%.

Fairweather, the Redfin economist, said the housing market could calm down in the coming months. With the spread of vaccinations and the decrease in COVID-19, more sellers may be willing to list their homes.

Fairweather suggested that many Americans would likely start spending more money on services, such as vacations, restaurants, and other entertainment, and focus less on new homes.

Indeed, the number of people signing contracts to buy a home fell in May, and fewer people are applying for mortgages. New home sales fell almost 6% in April, possibly due to the price hike.

At some point, “Fairweather said,” the buyers retract and you get more stable price growth. I think this is the peak, but it’s going to be hot for a long time. It’s more like a tray.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos