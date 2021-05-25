Fears that the British wedding industry will collapse if the Covid rules are not eased in June | Corona virus





The wedding business is increasingly tense about the future, and bosses warned that the UK industry is on the verge of collapse if restrictions are not eased in June after reports that Boris Johnson is waiting to marry by 2022.

On Sunday, Sun reported that the Prime Minister and his fiancé Carrie Simons were waiting for marriage until July 2022, despite current restrictions on weddings in Britain, which limit attendance to 30 people. We take a break on June 21st.

What does this mean for my sector? Have you tried to trap 30 people all summer? Said Sarah Haywood, wedding planner at the UK Weddings Taskforce.

It would be nice to be too busy this year. But a couple who have been plagued by these uncertainties for months, some can see what it will look like to a couple who have been postponed many times. He had to get married this summer, was it postponed? We don’t know.

I felt optimistic about this summer, but this certainly took part of the air, said Essex-based wedding photographer Sally Rawlins. It’s great for those who are getting married next year because you can guarantee that Boris Johnson won’t have a 30-person wedding without a reception.

But not all of us can go next summer. I have a two-year wedding crushed the coming summer. If people start to postpone and cancel what they already have with this uncertainty, I can’t keep taking the loan to pay for the goods.

Prime Minister Haywood has pledged to be notified on the 28th of the change in wedding rules, but due to delivery issues, no announcement was made on Monday. Different.

His wedding is now attracting more attention than the entire wedding sector has attracted. It just shows how undervalued we are and how seriously we have not been taken.

Last week, a new Wedding Hall Congress Group (APPG) met for its inaugural meeting, after a year of chaos for 14.7 billion industries due to the epidemic.

Siobhan Baillie, Stroud’s Conservative Congressman and APPG chairman, said the wedding business was frustrated by inconsistent and confusing restrictions throughout the epidemic.

Most recently, step 3 of the roadmap allows you to determine the number of funeral guests based on the size of the venue, and weddings are limited to a maximum of 30 people, regardless of the venue size.

I think I really lack an understanding of how professional these businesses are, the accuracy and organization of getting into a wedding. We wanted to prove to Public Health England that this is the Covid security sector. I don’t think they can cope with much more delays.

Jessie Westwood of the What About Weddings campaign group doesn’t know a single wedding company that’s out of debt. Most of us are riding on some pretty big events starting on June 21st. July and August are fully reserved for most people. If the regulations are not deregulated in June, the industry will simply fall apart.

About 800,000 weddings will be held within 24 months after full resumption of deals with the industry, with 475,000 expected this year.

Westwood says the industry needs a government-sponsored insurance scheme for weddings if future large events will be affected.

If we don’t get any insurance and don’t open up completely, it will be very serious about the field, she said.

