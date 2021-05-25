UAE sale of F-35 threatened by US concerns over China ties





WASHINGTONU.S. In recent weeks, spy agencies have seen two planes belonging to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army land at an airport in the United Arab Emirates and unload crates of undetermined material, according to U.S. officials who have seen the intelligence.

Transport flights, along with other signs of emerging security cooperation between Beijing and the United Arab Emirates, a major US ally in the Gulf region, have alarmed US officials and cast new uncertainty on a multibillion-dollar sale of advanced US weapons to the Emirates, officials said.

The Biden administration said in April following a review it would go ahead with a $ 23 billion sale of up to 50 F-35 fighter jets, 18 Reaper drones and advanced munitions , all approved by former President Donald Trumps in the last hours of his term.

But signs of expanding ties between Beijing and Abu Dhabi have clouded the future of sales, US officials said, as they seek guarantees on weapons, including that the Emirates will not allow the Chinese or d others to access the latest American warfare technologies.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

What might be some of the implications for the United States of growing cooperation between China and the United Arab Emirates? Join the conversation below.

The transfer of the F-35, the crown jewel in the US arsenal, involves a certain Emirati monogamy with Washington, said David Schenker, who handled the issue as assistant secretary of state for Middle East affairs, Mr. Trumps. systems can be transferred, he said.

The F-35s, America’s most advanced jet fighters, are currently not delivered to the UAE until 2027. Emirati officials have cited their long-standing security cooperation with Washington to address recent US concerns. .

The UAE has a long and consistent history of protecting US military technology, both in the coalitions where we have served alongside the US military and within the UAE where a wide range of military assets sensitive Americans has been deployed for many years, said Yousef Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States

Chinese officials did not respond to a request for comment. Chinese officials reported plans to build trust and expand communication and cooperation with the UAE

A 2020 Pentagon report on China’s military ambitions said the UAE was among the countries China was most likely already considering and planning to set up additional military logistics facilities overseas. Some defense officials say they believe China hopes to build a naval base in the Emirates, and intelligence reports indicate Beijing has considered sending several hundred military personnel to the United Arab Emirates.

China’s military and security activities in the Gulf have raised concerns among U.S. officials. A supply ship left China in September 2020, heading for the Gulf of Aden. Photo: China Daily / Reuters

Although they have decided to go ahead with the sale of F-35s and drones, officials in the Biden administration said they are still looking to negotiate the terms of the deal with the UAE government. . The terms of the deal between the United States and the United Arab Emirates reached under Mr. Trump were deemed insufficient by officials in the new American administration.

The UAE’s general view is that if they buy military equipment from another government, it is up to them to decide how and when it is used, said a US official who is following the matter closely.

But in discussions with the Emirates, the official said, Washington has made demands in three areas: that Israel’s qualitative military advantage be maintained; that the UAE ensure that third countries, especially China, do not have access to the F-35 and drone technology; and that there be restrictions on the use of weapons in Yemen and Libya, war zones where Emirati forces have operated.

Newsletter Sign-Up

In today’s article

A complete list, with links, of each article in the Journal du jour.

Another official said the United States had made it clear to the UAE that allowing China to establish a military base in the UAE would effectively kill the arms sale. The problem, the official said, is that Washington and Abu Dhabi may not agree on what constitutes a base.

U.S. officials have expressed concern about China’s military and security activities in the Gulf, and it is also cooperating with Saudi Arabia on civilian nuclear work, suggesting Beijing has long-term ambitions there.

As part of the US shift in security focus away from the Middle East and towards China, the administration ordered the Pentagon to withdraw some US military capabilities from the region and halted the sale to Saudi Arabia with precision guided munitions that it used in its air campaign in Yemen. US military commanders have said that a smaller US presence could be seen by rivals as a void to be exploited.

Concerns over military cooperation between the UAE and China were high on the agenda of a delegation of senior White House, Defense and State Department officials who visited in the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region earlier this month, officials said. Members of that delegation declined to comment.

We have an ongoing Comprehensive Security Dialogue with the United Arab Emirates, in which we can raise and raise any concerns we have on any issues. This is how we will protect the national security interests of the United States in all areas, a Pentagon spokeswoman, Navy Cmdr. Jessica McNulty said in a statement.

“Unsure about Washington, the UAE appears to be hedging its bets, seeking to cultivate both Washington and Beijing as security partners. ”

David Schenker, Washington Institute for Near East Policy

US officials view the UAE as a valuable security partner; he worked with Washington and its partners in the fight against Al Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist groups and deployed troops to Afghanistan.

The United Arab Emirates were among the signatories to the Abrahamic Accords, which formalized Arab states’ relations with Israel.

Chinese ties to the Arabian Peninsula can be traced back to the Silk Road, as the region was part of this trade route. China and the United Arab Emirates formalized their relationship 35 years ago, and the president and vice president of China visited the country in 2018.

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei has expanded investments in the region with the aim of becoming its main supplier of 5G, and the UAE government has also partnered with Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm to distribute its Covid-19 vaccine. .

In a March editorial by China’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates to promote relations between the two countries, Nian Jan noted that over the past decade, China has sent a total of 31 fleets, 100 ships of war and 26,000 officers and soldiers in the Gulf of Aden and in the waters. off the coast of Somalia to conduct escort missions.

The growing trade, technology and investment relationship between the UAE and China comes as the United States shifts its position of military force, said Schenker, now at the Washington Institute for Near Policy -East. Unsure about Washington, the UAE appears to be hedging its bets, seeking to cultivate both Washington and Beijing as security partners.

—Gordon Lubold in Washington contributed to this article.

Write to Warren P. Strobel at [email protected] and Nancy A. Youssef at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos