



According to government data, the UK reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 2,493 more Corona 19 cases.

This figure is compared to the 3 deaths and 2,439 cases announced on Monday, while 7 deaths and 2,412 cases were disclosed last Tuesday.

The government said 122739 people died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that 153,000 people have now died in the UK if COVID is mentioned in death certificates.

Another 122,379 people were first vaccinated against COVID on Monday, with a total of 38,192,417.

And 332,955 people got their second jab on Monday, which means 23,228,511 are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, at COVID Hotspot in Bolton, patients are urged to attend A&E at Royal Bolton Hospital only when absolutely necessary.

Hospital bosses have reported more people in need of treatment and patients with a variety of problems from the effects of COVID-19.

One of the regions where Indian strains have been identified, the Greater Manchester Borough recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country from May 7 to May 20 with 1,296 new cases.

Andy Ennis, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Yesterday was one of the busiest days in the emergency room.

“People raise a variety of issues and our employees work very hard to ensure that they get all the care they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“But we’re also seeing more people in need of hospital care for the effects of COVID-19, and although we’ve had a large number of discharges overnight, today we still have 41 COVID-19, including 8 in critical care. We have inpatients.”

Local authorities worst affected by the Indian variant, after meeting government officials, insisted that the area is no longer subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The eight parliaments that were affected said on the government website that people could still enter the area that was interpreted to have taken stricter action.

Regional authority areas affected are the Bedford Committee, Blackburn with Darwen Committee, Bolton Metropolitan Committee, Burnley Committee, Kirklees Committee, Leicester Committee, Hounslow Committee, and North Tyneside Committee.

