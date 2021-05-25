Top rated UK stock managers reveal their latest deals





Small businesses in the UK are taking responsibility this year, fueled by the hope that the worst epidemic is behind us as vaccine launches go faster.

‘Small cap stocks’ surpassed the top stocks after the vaccine breakthrough in November, which suffered a long stagnation after the EU referendum.

In the UK’s small business sector, there are many talented fund managers with a proven track record who have identified the best opportunities in a huge 800 stocks to choose from.

We met 3 Citywire rating managers to find out what their last deal was.

Victoria Stevens, Liontrust UK Small Business

Tribal group

Citywire AAA rated Victoria Stevens recently added the Tribal Group (TRB) to a new position in the Liontrust UK Smaller Companies fund she co-managed.

The educational software provider has been held by the UK Micro Cap fund of asset managers since last August, and exposure has also increased as Tribal migrates more and more businesses to the cloud.

Stevens said the company has a wide range of software intellectual property, which provides a high barrier to entry into the competition, which is deeply embedded into the own systems of clients of higher education institutions.

‘One of the key drivers of our mid-term investment case is the company’s ambition to move from a traditional on-premises model to a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. said.

‘The conversion is still in its infancy, but not only will it substantially increase sales and margins per customer, but it also needs to improve the quality of its revenues. Cloud-based SaaS revenues are inherently iterative rather than massive and bumpy one-offs, providing greater visibility and predictability into future revenue streams. ‘

Stevens added that the recent close momentum has’validated this strategy’ and that Tribal will continue to be a beneficiary of the digital transformation accelerated by Covid-19.

With a market cap of £205m, Tribal’s stock rose 70.4% in 12 months.

Richard Power, FP Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Joules Group and Angling Direct

Richard Power, head of AA-rated citing companies at Octopus Investments, is increasing the UK’s Micro Cap Growth Fund’s exposure to stocks that will benefit from increased consumer spending as the closure eases.

He expects the easing of coronavirus restrictions to lead to a surge in earnings, and added it to the existing positions of clothing retailer Joules Group (JOUL) and fishing business Angling Direct (ANG) last month.

‘In April, we raised the fund’s position in both companies. They have seen a significant increase in online sales over the past 12 months, and we both expect to experience even more gains with the recent reopening of their respective store premises.

Jules generated cash throughout the closing period due to a strong e-commerce offer, but revenues are growing as 125 stores and numerous discounts resume trading. Likewise, Angling Direct saw online sales growth, up 40% last year, but will benefit from the reopening of 39 national stores.

Joules’ stock rose 138% compared to last year, while Angling Direct rose 31%.

Barney Randle, VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Wickes

Barney Randle, co-manager of the AAA rated VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund, was acquired by DIY chain Wickes’ IPO (initial public offering) in late April. Withdrew from Travis Perkins and returned to the stock market after 17 years. gap.

The UK’s second-largest home improvement retailer, which was able to remain open during the closure, reported that DIY sales grew 18% last year, while online sales doubled. However, this was offset by a decline in sales of large tickets such as kitchen and bathroom suites as the showroom was closed, limiting overall group sales growth to 5%.

Randle said the Wickes (WIX) float was a’good opportunity’, saying the company was’well managed, focused and running well.’ He believes it is undervalued, pointing out that cash returns will decrease in the short term because it is separate from the parent company and had to invest in IT systems.

‘I think it’s a good opportunity. Currently, the dividend yield is 2%, but this is due to the degree of capital investment in the business when extracting IT systems from Travis Perkins. If this figure goes down, you can definitely get a return of 3% or more. ‘He said.

