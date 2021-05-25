Blinken Announces US Plan to Reopen Consulate in Jerusalem | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





After being demoted by former President Trump, the move restores diplomatic relations with the Palestinians.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday that the United States would reopen its consulate general in Jerusalem, a move that reestablishes ties with the Palestinians, who had been demoted by the Trump administration.

The consulate has long served as an autonomous office responsible for diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. But former President Donald Trump decommissioned his operations and brought them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

These measures broke long-standing US policy and infuriated Palestinians, who seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Blinken did not give a specific date for the consulate to reopen, but said it would be an important way for our country to engage and provide support to the Palestinian people.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Ramallah, West Bank [Alex Brandon/Pool via AP]Blinken announced the decision after a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

As I told the President, I am here to underscore the United States’ commitment to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship based on mutual respect and also a shared belief that the Palestinians and the Israelis deserve equal security measures. , freedom, opportunity and dignity, he said.

Speaking alongside Blinken, Abbas thanked the United States for its commitment to the two-state solution (and the maintenance) of the status quo over Haram al-Sharif, a Jerusalem complex sacred to Muslims and the Jews which contains the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third saint of Islam. to place.

During a regular press briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the move was a natural step in rebuilding U.S. relations with the Palestinians, who have suffered under the Trump administration.

[I]In our opinion, this is the natural next step to announce plans to reopen the consulate, and again we have also announced our commitment to contribute funds to rebuild Gaza, so this is all part of our efforts to rebuild that relationship. , said Psaki. .

Blinken is in the region to help consolidate the ceasefire last week that ended a devastating 11-day war between Israel and Hamas leaders in Gazas that killed at least 253 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, and caused widespread destruction in the coastal territory.

The war was started as a result of the Israeli police crackdown on Palestinians in Jerusalem and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Menahem Kahana/Pool via Reuters]Blinken pledged to rally international support to help Gaza in the aftermath of the war. He later announced nearly $ 40 million in aid to the Palestinians, including $ 5.5 million in emergency aid for Gaza. This brings total US aid to the Palestinians under the Biden administration to over $ 360 million after the Trump administration cut off almost all assistance to them.

He said any assistance would not be in the hands of Hamas, which does not recognize Israel’s right to exist.

The United States is trying to back Abbas, who heads the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank but whose forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas seized power there in 2007 after seizing power. won the 2006 election.

