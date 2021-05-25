Half of all American adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





Nearly 130 million U.S. adults have completed their immunization regimens, according to the CDC, with 70 million additional doses of the vaccine currently being distributed. Here, the Maryland National Guard Brigadier. General Janeen Birckhead greets soldiers last week at a mobile vaccination clinic in Wheaton, Md. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images .

The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program has gone from zero to 50 percent in less than six months.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Biden administration said, half of the country’s adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“This is an important milestone in our country’s vaccination efforts,” White House senior advisor on COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt said in a midday briefing. “The number was 1% when we walked into the office on January 20.

Nearly 130 million people aged 18 and over have completed their immunization regimens since the first doses were given to the public in December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. According to the agency, 70 million additional doses of vaccine are currently being distributed.

Vaccinations rose sharply in children 12 and older, weeks after the Food and Drug Administration declared the cohort eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. Nearly 5 million adolescents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the latest data from the CDC.

The United States is pushing to add millions more to the ranks of the vaccinated. President Biden said this month that his new goal is to deliver at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of American adults by July 4.

Nine states have administered at least one vaccine to 70% of their adult populations, Slavitt said in Tuesday’s briefing. Recognizing the welcome return to more normal life across the country, he urged more people to get vaccinated: “Unless you get vaccinated, you are at risk.”

A growing number of states, businesses and organizations are offering incentives for people to get vaccinated, from free donuts to free airline flights. One of the most well-known programs is the one in Ohio, where people who get vaccinated participate in a million dollar lottery called the Ohio Vax-a-Million.

“Governor Mike DeWine has revealed a secret,” Slavitt said, noting that Ohio’s vaccination rate had increased 55% among young adults in the days following the program’s unveiling. Other states have since announced similar plans.

The staggering speed of vaccine development and deployment has helped tame COVID-19 in the United States, which remains the worst-affected country in the world despite less than 5% of the world’s population. The United States has reported more than 33 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 590,000 people have died from the disease.

Immunization rates vary widely across the country. At the state level, more than half of all adults have been fully immunized in just 25 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Guam, as NPR’s Laurel Wamsley reported.

The lowest overall vaccination rates in the United States remain in the south, where Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas have administered the fewest doses per 100,000 adults, according to the CDC. The highest rates are found in Vermont, Massachusetts, Hawaii, and Connecticut.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine is the most common in the United States, with more than 155 million doses administered, the CDC said. Moderna is next, with nearly 122 million doses. Johnson & Johnson, whose single-dose vaccine was approved after the two messenger RNA vaccines, accounts for more than 10 million doses.

