United States launches trade dispute against Canadian dairy industry





The Biden administration has launched a dispute resolution process against the Canadian dairy industry, for the first time triggering the formal dispute resolution mechanism of the new US-Mexico-Canada agreement.

The US dairy industry has long complained about policies in Canada that prevent sales in its market, and the issue has won the support of many members of Congress who represent major dairy producing states. The protection of dairy products in Canada was one of the main sticking points in the USMCA negotiations that were agreed to in 2018, and the US dispute amounts to a formal accusation that Canada is not living up to the terms of the USMCA. agreement.

The launch of the first panel request under the deal will allow our dairy industry and its workers to seize new opportunities under USMCA to market and sell US products to Canadian consumers, said Tuesday Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative and Senior Trade Advisor to President Bidens. .

The United States claims that Canada has used a complex tariff rate quota system that reserves dairy market share exclusively for Canadian dairy processors, and that the system is in violation of what Canada agreed to in 2018.

The complaint predates the Biden administration in December 2020, the Trump administration filed the original complaint, and the United States and Canada discussed the complaint in December, but failed to resolve the issue.

The United States is now escalating the dispute by requesting the establishment of a formal dispute settlement panel. The committee would hold hearings to understand the issue and issue a report later this year. If the United States wins, then Canada will have to bring its practices into compliance. If they didn’t, the United States could eventually impose tariffs.

Canada is disappointed that the United States has requested a dispute settlement panel, said Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng.

We are confident that our policies are fully in line with the trade agreement, she said. We will vigorously defend our position during the dispute settlement process.

The move is part of a series of steps the Biden administration has taken to enforce USMCA. Earlier this month, the United States launched a review of a union vote at a General Motors Co. truck plant, a type of separate enforcement measure. Also this month, American and Mexican worker groups filed a lawsuit against a Mexican auto parts maker.

These enforcement actions reflect the deep commitment of the Biden-Harris administrations to enforce USMCA and make US trade policy work for workers in the Americas, the USTR office said.

According to the International Trade Commission, the USMCA, if implemented as negotiated, would increase US dairy exports by more than $ 314 million per year.

Dairy farmers in Canada have long fought against opening up the market. The country has approximately 11,000 commercial farms that wield considerable political influence because they are located in a politically important region: the rural center of Canada, particularly French-speaking Quebec.

President Biden signed dozens of executive orders during his first few weeks in office, but his administration slowly moved on trade. WSJs Gerald F. Seib explains why. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann (video of 02/16/21)

Write to Josh Zumbrun at [email protected]

