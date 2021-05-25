US and California plan to develop wind farms off the Pacific coast





Federal and state authorities are working to develop two wind farm sites off the coast of California, which they say could eventually produce enough electricity to power about 1.6 million homes.

One project site would be off the central California coast, near Morro Bay, and the other in waters off Humboldt County, near the Oregon border. Officials in the Biden administration have said that these will be the first commercial-scale wind projects in the United States off the Pacific coast.

Wind power is a key part of President Bidens’ plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Shortly after taking office, Biden asked the Home Office, which controls federal land use, to explore doubling US offshore wind production by 2030.

The offshore wind industry has the potential to create tens of thousands of well-paying union jobs across the country, while combating the negative effects of climate change, Home Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the development of offshore wind power could be a game-changer in meeting California’s clean energy goals.

The development of the offshore wind energy industry in the United States has been concentrated along the Atlantic coast. Wind turbine technology has advanced over the past decade, making it more affordable for developers and utilities.

One of the wind farm sites is said to be off the central California coast near Morro Bay. Photo: George Rose / Getty Images

Earlier this month, the $ 2.8 billion Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts received its final federal approval, making it the country’s first large-scale offshore wind farm. A smaller wind farm began operating off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016.

Other offshore projects are under review at the Home Department’s Office of Ocean Energy Management, the agency responsible for offshore wind permits, signaling increased activity over the next decade. The renewable energy business group American Clean Power Association said the projects underway have the capacity to bring an additional 35,000 megawatts of wind power online.

California led the development of onshore wind power with the installation of major turbines at the Altamont Pass in the 1980s. Renewable energy advocates have long sought to take advantage of the strong wind currents off the north coast from California. Researchers claim that the wind at sea moves faster and more consistently than land-based wind currents.

Opening the door to development off the coast of California will allow the Pacific coast to become another US offshore wind hub and economic engine and strengthen US wind leadership, National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito said in a statement. .

The logistical challenges are different for wind power plants off the Pacific coast, the shelf of which is rapidly lowering and has led to research on floating wind turbine platforms at sea. Some designs show the tall turbine structures anchored at the bottom of the ocean and attached to long cables that return the electricity produced to the grid. No wind energy developer has made any serious proposals for building a facility in the Pacific Ocean.

When it comes to floating technology, the acceleration of these technologies around the world is remarkable, Mr. Newsom said.

California is moving aggressively towards cleaner energy sources, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. The state has significantly reduced its reliance on natural gas power plants in recent years while by increasing its consumption of wind and solar energy.

This change has challenged the state to ensure that its power supplies are consistent, especially during times of peak demand. Last summer, Californians experienced power outages during a severe heat wave that increased demand for electricity in the evenings, when solar farms fell into darkness, creating a severe energy crisis. offer that forced the grid operator to scramble to import electricity from other states.

Offshore wind could help replace power at California’s remaining gas-fired power plants in the decades to come, as well as the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, which is slated to retire in 2025.

With the wind energy zones that are identified today, a huge amount of new clean energy could be available for the Western grid, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said during the announcement. Tuesday.

U.S. officials have said offshore sites still need to undergo an environmental scan before holding a hire-purchase auction, which they have targeted for mid-2022. Department of the Interior officials said they are working closely with the US Department of Defense, which uses the California coast for testing, training and military operations.

—Katherine Blunt contributed to this article.

Write to Katy Stech Ferek at [email protected]

