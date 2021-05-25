Britain’s youngest lawmaker takes a break citing PTSD





Whittom, whose father is a Punjabi heritage, has been an outspoken advocate for a variety of causes, from social justice to women’s rights, which has occasionally provoked criticism from people on opposite sides of the political spectrum. She elaborated on the torrents of violence when there were widespread protests against the controversial policing bill earlier this year and the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

In an interview with the news outlet The Independent last year, she mentioned hate mail and racist abuse on social media and had to report a series of murder threats to the police.

The abuse she described in detail, especially on social media, has become typical for many women in Congress. Women lawmakers, especially women of color in Congress, have long faced abuse at disproportionately high rates compared to men online or directly, the report said. Before the last general elections in 2019, when Whittom won the seat, some women decided not to participate in the elections because of abuse.

Her office is still open and the staff are still working while she is on vacation.

And while details on the Whittomes trauma weren’t provided, her candid discussion of her mental health struggle highlights the broader issues, mental health experts said.

David Crepaz-Keay, director of applied learning at the British Mental Health Foundation, a charitable organization that has been conducting national research on the effects of infectious diseases on mental health since early last year, also suggests a shift in public discourse. said.

He has found significant changes in the broader public’s willingness to talk about mental health over the past five years as well, pointing to a long history of society that has linked mental illness to shame and disgrace.

However, more recently, public recognition of mental illness, including other members of the British Parliament and other lawmakers such as Kjell Magne Bondevik, helped to normalize the struggle by taking a break from Norwegian Prime Minister in 1998 and publicly speaking about his depression. .

