The UK is at risk of becoming a’pure entry’ for green energy, despite the world’s best wind resource.





According to the new report, the UK is at risk of becoming a net importer of renewable energy in the coming decades due to a national regulatory system that provides favorable price metrics for EU countries’ power exports, despite the world’s best wind resources.

A new analysis by the Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) for advisory agency RenewableUK points to the impact of stark anomalies on generator access. [UK] Operators in Germany, France and the Netherlands can export at much lower prices due to very low or non-existent transfer rates.

The UK has some of the best wind resources in Europe, and we need to make the most of the clean electricity it produces at the lowest cost for UK consumers and allow it to export the huge amount of power it generates when there is surplus, said RenewableUKs director. . The electrical system of the future Barnaby Wharton.

The current way of charging grids is not sustainable if the UK wants to become a bigger player in the international power market.

if [UK grid regulator] Ofgem is seriously committed to supporting the UK’s net zero emissions targets. We need to change our approach so that we can take advantage of the abundance of natural resources we have.

Ofgem is an urgent issue and requires a certain net zero remittance to maximize zero carbon generation. This should be addressed by the ministers, along with the government’s future strategy and policy statement, Wharton said.

According to the RIDG analysis, power plants in the northern part of the UK can pay 16 times more than the European average for the use of their transmission system, according to RIDG analysis, “Scotland generators are compared to power plants in France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. There are significant penalties, Denmark or Norway.

As the renewable energy sector continues to evolve into a merchant market, these distortions will play a key role in determining where renewable energy projects are built, said report author Marc Smeed.

Of the 36 countries in the European transmission grid, 20 do not charge the generator at all and only charge 5 depending on the location. Comparing this to the Scottish offshore wind project, he said, our analysis will pay about a quarter of the project’s revenue to access the grid over the next few years at 10/MWh.

Addressing these imbalances will help secure the best wind energy resources in Europe, bringing billions of pounds of investment and jobs to the UK’s most remote and disadvantaged regions.

According to the report’s calculations, EU generators pay an average of 0.46/MWh ($0.65/MWh) for their transmission system, while in Scotland they average 6.42/MWh this year, and in further northern regions the price goes up to 7.36. / MWh.

Although [UK] Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] The analysis added that Ofgem shows how to oversee a system that favors investing in the EU. If there are appropriate regulations [UK wind power could] Used to drive export-led growth.

