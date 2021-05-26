US Open 2021: Can Phil Mickelson end an elusive career Grand Slam with a victory at Torrey Pines?





As soon as the last putt fell on the 2021 PGA Championship, queries began. Could Phil Mickelson … actually win the US Open in June at Torrey Pines and join the five-man squad who have won the career Grand Slams?

It would have seemed like a bold request barely a week ago, but Mickelson was brilliant, bordering on sublime, on a US Open-style course on Kiawah Island. At 50, he showed all the traits necessary to win a major championship, including one that has often eluded him at this point in his career – mental and emotional focus over 72 holes.

The issue of the US Open has been quietly dead for a while now. Lefty, who was 200-1 to win the PGA but is now 50-1 to win at Torrey, hasn’t made a US Open since 2013, and hasn’t even finished in the top 40 since 2014. Winning last week at Kiawah, his sixth major championship win, resuscitated him, however, and now there’s a serious buzz around Mickelson truly realizing the one thing that could materially affect his legacy by the time he retires.

“It’s very possible this will be the last tournament I win,” Mickelson told the PGA on Sunday. “For example, if I’m a realist. But it’s also very possible that I had a little breakthrough in some of my goals and maybe I’m going to run a bit, I don’t know. The point is that there’s no reason why I or someone else can’t do it later. It just takes a little more work. “

Want the most cutting edge DFS advice, choices and data-driven golf analysis? Listen below and subscribe to The First Cut Golf podcast where we explain what’s going on on the course so you can win some.

He won three times at Torrey Pines, but in 2008, when Tiger Woods triggered a major win of equal improbability to Mickelson’s recent PGA win, Lefty finished T18. Still, there will be real energy around a final push from the US Open. Mickelson recently accepted a special exemption from this year’s US Open at the USGA, which he no longer needs due to his PGA victory. He is exempt in the next five from June at Torrey.

“I had believed for some time without success that I could play at my best and compete in major championships, but until this week I haven’t proven it to myself or anyone else.

“I think I think if I stay mentally sharp I can play Torrey Pines well. I’m going to take two weeks off before that and go to Torrey and spend some time on the greens and really try to be specific for this week. because I know I’m playing well and this could very well be my last really good opportunity. Although I get five more, but [my last] really good opportunity to win a US Open. So I’m going to put everything I have in it. “

The modern US Open path is not setting up well for Mickelson. It has become a true “who can strike and find the farthest” contest, which is implied by the fact that Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Brooks Koepka have combined to win the last four US Open. While Mickelson’s handling has improved dramatically and that actually straightened the ship out for him on Sunday at Kiawah, he probably doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with that pilot caliber for 72 holes when they can leave him. ride and not worry about the consequences.

But I would have done a very similar case this time last week, then Mickelson came out and did the Kiawah thing. So who knows. Crazy things happen in golf, and the only thing crazier than Mickelson lighting up a place like Kiawah to graduate from the Big Five Club would be for him to come back to Torrey Pines to earn his seventh (!) And make a grand slam club. with only five members in total, a newly formed group of six.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos