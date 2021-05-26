Bringing back the Radio 4s UK theme, Penny Mordaunt urges the BBC.





BBC Radio 4 should bring back the British theme of the orchestra “Love Songs” to four countries in the UK. A senior government minister told the corporate supervisor.

Cabinet Secretary Penny Mordaunt told Tim Davie that bringing back the British theme, a traditional British and Irish broadcast orchestra arrangement, will be a way to reconnect businesses and audiences and advocate regional and regional diversity.

The five-minute British theme was loved by early morning risers and aired on Radio 4 every morning from 1978 to 2006 before shipping forecasts.

The song contains excerpts from music related to four countries in the UK, including: What to do with Danny Boy, Drunken Sailor?, Scotland the Brave, Rule Britannia, Men of Harlech, Greensleeves, Londonderry Airand Early One Morning.

Jewish refugees write’Love Song’ to England

The theme was composed by Fritz Spiegl, a Jewish refugee who came to England in 1939 by his family to escape fascist persecution, as a form of love song for England.

However, the song is being controversial by the BBC on St. George’s Day in 2006 to create another news bulletin.

In a letter to BBC Director Tim Davie, Mordaunt wrote down his abilities as a local MP, pointing out that many people feel proud of the company.

She said: There’s a lot to be gained by the BBC reconnecting with your audience and rebuilding that trust, and you know that’s your focus.

One example of losing that trust is the abbreviation of the’British theme’. I’m sure you know the problem, but it was the source that wasn’t admitted often.

The British theme is not a jingoistic mashup as it is often drawn. Written by a Jewish refugee, this song was a love song for those who brought him.

A better way for the BBC to listen and show what it has learned would be better than for the BBC to turn it back. Please consider it.

‘Motion designed according to painful timing’

In her new book, Greater-Britain After the Storm, Mordaunt described the British-themed ax as “a movement designed by timing.”

Not the first, but this self-centered organization suffered another self-harm in September 2020 beyond the Britannia rule line. “She said.

Ms Mordaunt continues: If you don’t invest in a relationship, would you be surprised if they shrink? The British theme was exactly that kind of investment.

You think the BBC will get this. There are also nested IDs. Scotland, the UK and Europe are all possible at the same time Like the rest of us.

Sources close to Ms Mordaunt said the British theme could be modernized with other regional music of the 21st century.

The first decision to ax the British subject in 2006 was criticized by Jeremy Paxman, then presenter of BBC2s Newsnight. He said: The head of Radio 4s was thinking about using it every night.

The problem got complicated when the problem turned out after Mark Damazer, the controller at the time of Radio 4s, misread a report on the number of people who enjoyed listening to it.

He erroneously thought that even though there were actually hundreds of thousands of listeners, it could be measured in hundreds.

Damazer later said: I don’t regret it, but I think I underestimated the fact that I am causing considerable pain for some people.

Mounting support for song resurrection

Jake Berry, president of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, backed Mordaunt last night and said: It was a mistake to ax the British theme in the first place.

There is no bigger advertisement in modern Britain than the medley of patriotic songs written by Hungarian immigrants who set up their hometown in Liverpool.

The 5:30am slot reached an average of 800,000 listeners per week in the first quarter of 2006, when the UK theme was last aired.

Government ministers are pressing the BBC to do more to plan unions. Earlier this week, Culture Minister Oliver D. Wooden said the BBC must “project British values” to survive.

In March, Davie took on the task of Conservative Congressman James Wild, who included only one union flag image in the company’s 268-page annual report.

When asked yesterday if he understands what it means to project British values ​​on the Radio 4s Today program, Davie is unable to represent the government minister, but the BBC has advocated for the UK’s great and valuable asset and credible journalism and democratic values.

Last night, the BBC received a letter from Ms Mordaunts and confirmed that it would respond in a timely manner.

