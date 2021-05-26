Americans abroad can now enter the United States with expired passports.





U.S. citizens abroad who saw their passports expire during the Covid-19 pandemic can now re-enter the United States before renewing their travel documents, a policy change announced by the State Department on Monday.

The ruling, which applies to Americans who are currently outside the country and hold passports that expire on or after January 1, 2020, follows reports that more than 100,000 Americans abroad are struggling to obtain consular appointments.

In many countries, US citizens who need to renew their passports must apply in person at a US embassy or consulate. But many of those offices remain hampered by Covid-19 restrictions and staff cuts, and some are closed for all but emergency services. Difficulties and delays in getting appointments for renewals have left many Americans without the option of returning to the United States.

Some American expats have turned to immigration lawyers for help. Others have paid high fees to smugglers and passport courier companies to secure hard-to-get embassy appointments.

The new state departments exception for expired passports applies to both adults, whose documents are valid for 10 years, and children, whose passports expire after 5 years. It only applies when entering the United States; travelers leaving the country will always need to have up-to-date documents.

New parents should note that the exception does not apply to babies born abroad who have not yet received a passport or official record of a child claiming US citizenship, known as a report consular from birth abroad.

To take advantage of the exception, citizens must be in possession of their expired passport and must fly to the United States, either directly or on a connecting flight with a short stopover. Expired passports cannot be used for travel from one foreign country to another.

All U.S. citizens returning to the country must still show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos