The poverty rate of working households in the UK is the highest ever | poor





The first major analysis of official figures released last month found that rising real estate prices, private sector rent increases, and severe childcare costs, which show the UK’s poverty rate among working households over the past 25 years, are under increasing financial pressure for working families. This year, it reached an all-time high this year.

The rise in relative poverty from 13% in 1996 to 17.4% of working households from March 2020 shows the combination of low wages and soaring cost of living faced by the group Teresa May defined when he was prime minister. About management.

The IPPR think tank that conducted the analysis found that the situation has been steadily deteriorating since 2010, since the welfare system was the most generous in 2004, with working families at the highest risk of falling into poverty.

Amid concerns that working families will have to adopt an unhealthy lifestyle and pursue high-cost credit to pay off their debts, the report says there are four factors that support the growth of poverty.

Families unable to buy homes rented from private owners will be most affected after reforms to the benefit system that rewards private owners, the IPPR said.

Rising home prices have been a key factor in raising poverty as more families become personally dependent on rent. Housing costs for private tenants have risen by nearly 50% over the usual inflation rate over the past 25 years.

The report predicts that by 2025, 1 in 4 households will rent a home from a private owner.

He added that a significant portion of the billion-pound benefit bill is supporting private sector housing costs, and every increase is effectively delivered to the pockets of private landlords, delivering 11.1 billion home welfare payments to private landlords last year.

These figures reflect the position on the verge of the pandemic and show that the rise in poverty rates was the most severe in London, Wales and northern England.

While the working poverty rate for families with three or more children has increased by more than two-thirds over the past decade, reaching 42%, disposable income has also declined sharply for single parents and couples with one income.

Clare McNeil, head of the IPPR Future Welfare State Program, said that while parenting costs were excluded from the calculations, the situation was worse than the official figures.

She said the government has shown that the government’s economic plans rely on constantly rising housing prices to cut tariffs on home sales, and that reduced spending has blocked access to affordable housing.

It has trapped us in a vicious circle that will blame us for ever-increasing social security legislation or ever-increasing poverty among working households, unless it destroys us.

Shadow Labor and Pensions Secretary-General Jonathan Reynolds said the successive Conservative regime broke the link between labor and prosperity.

While one in six working households cannot make a living, it is wrong, he said, that the overwhelming majority of poor children have working parents.

The relative poverty line is defined as 60% of the average equivalent household income, and all households below this amount are described as poverty. Equalization means that different types of households have different poverty lines. In 2018/19, the poverty line for singles was 147 per week and 354 for couples with two young children.

