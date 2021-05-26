Commerce Secretary believes U.S. can boost semiconductor production





Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday expressed confidence in the Biden administration’s efforts to increase semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

In an interview with CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Raimondo said the global chip shortage that has rocked a number of industries demonstrates America’s need to build domestic production capacity and become a leader again. Asian countries, especially Taiwan, have come to dominate the industry.

“We’re going to get there. There’s no option,” Raimondo told host Jim Cramer. “When the semiconductor supply chain is disrupted, the economy is disrupted.”

“They’re in your dishwasher, your car, your computer, your helmet, your phone, your military gear. So, yes, we’re going to do that,” she added, describing it as a security imperative to both economic and national. .

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y, drafted the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, which would allocate $ 52 billion to support semiconductor manufacturing in the country, between other provisions.

While Democrats and Republicans are still working to resolve disagreements over certain elements of the bill, there is bipartisan support for tackling the array of issues it covers.

Raimondo said she hopes she will pass the upper house “in the next few days,” offering a similar optimistic timetable to Schumer’s. “It can’t wait,” said Raimondo, who served as governor of Rhode Island before heading the Commerce Department.

“It requires urgent ownership … and I believe Congress has the will to make this happen,” she added.

Raimondo has also weighed in on the potential infrastructure proposal that a group of Senate Republicans are considering putting forward to counter President Joe Biden’s plan. Raimondo participated in some of the negotiations in Washington.

“I don’t know what’s in the offer. We have to see if it’s real, but the very fact that we’re still talking and coming back with, potentially, a $ 1 trillion deal is progress for sure, ”she said.

