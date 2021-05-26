Luno forces amendment of misleading UK cryptocurrency ads





Cryptocurrency app Luno has been criticized by British ad watchers for “misleading” posters posted at London’s bus and subway stations.

Ads with the slogan “If you see bitcoin underground, it’s time to buy” are widespread next to subway stations and London buses, which is a visible sign that cryptocurrency’s popularity is growing rapidly with retail investors in recent years.

However, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said on Wednesday that advertising underestimated the risk of investing in highly volatile and unregulated digital assets such as bitcoin.

The decision on dissatisfaction with how cryptocurrencies are sold to the public is due to the UK financial regulator being closely watched the risks digital assets pose to individual investors.

The ASA concluded, “We conclude that advertising is simple and easy to get involved in investing in bitcoin through Luno, especially given that the audience it refers to, the general public, is likely to be inexperienced in understanding cryptocurrencies.” The ASA said.

Luno has promoted the platform as an easy and secure option for individuals looking to buy cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether.

This advertising campaign was formed as part of a big push by a London-based company acquired by Digital Currency Group last year to increase its customer base in the UK. Of the 7 million users of the app, less than 200,000 are in the UK, the company said in April.

recommendation

Luno’s campaign has been problematic for self-regulatory agencies in the advertising industry due to complaints that “it failed to account for the risk of investment” and that “it took advantage of the consumer’s inexperience or rashness.”

Susannah Streeter, chief investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the companies providing cryptocurrency assets to the public are under surveillance by UK regulators, including the Financial Conduct Authority.

The FCA warned in January that cryptocurrency investors “must be ready to lose all their money”. Financial watchdogs have also banned the sale of cryptocurrency derivatives and exchanged banknotes to retail investors.

“The advertising standards authority is another regulator with cryptocurrencies that are ready to blame more companies if they don’t adhere to a strict code of conduct,” Streeter said.

In a response released by the ASA, Luno said that the ad will not reappear in the same form and that future ads will show a risk warning.

The ASA told Luno that “to ensure that future marketing communications are sufficiently clear that the value of the investment in bitcoin is variable” and that neither Luno nor the bitcoin market is regulated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos