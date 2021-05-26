UK Home Sales Value Expected to Rise 46 Percent This Year as the Boom Continues | Housing market





The total value of homes sold in the UK is expected to reach 466 billion this year, with an increase of 46% in 2020, continuing the current housing market boom.

The real estate website Zoopla said it expects the real estate market to be the busiest in the 14 years in 2021.

This figure is based on data showing that the sector has beaten expectations to achieve double-digit price growth over the past year.

Last week, the Bureau of Statistics said the average UK home price in March rose 10.2 percent, the highest annual growth rate since August 2007, before the financial crisis hit.

Stronger-than-expected growth was fueled by a combination of factors including stamp duty holidays introduced last summer, new government endorsements for mortgages, and space competition where many home buyers prioritize larger gardens and real estate. More space for working from home.

Zoopla, which claims the figures are based on the largest sample of underlying data from the UK Home Price Index, says forecasts show that home sales in 2021 will increase 45% in 2020, reaching $1.5 million. With the highest level of activity since 2007, this year has been one of the busiest years since 1959.

Meanwhile, the value of homes sold in 2021 is projected to reach 466 billion. This figure is an increase of 46% (144 billion in currency terms) in 2020 to 316 billion. It will increase by 68% compared to 2019.

Demand for family homes is putting upward pressure on prices, and where buyers continue to get the highest levels of interest are locations away from London and the southeast.

Zoopla says the most popular housing markets are Wales, Yorkshire, Humber and northwest England in terms of rising prices and the time it takes to sell.

On the other hand, home sales in central London are taking nearly two months for home sales, which are two weeks longer than the 2017-19 average, and prices inside London have remained almost the same as they were a year ago.

Average prices are falling in the City of London (down 2.5% year-on-year), Kensington and Chelsea (down 1.7%), Westminster (down 2.2%), Hammersmith and Fulham (down 1.4%). The region has been particularly affected by the global disruption of international business and leisure travel due to the epidemic, Zoopla said.

