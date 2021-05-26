Children’s Commissioners urge the UK government to drop the two-child limit for benefits. British news





The Directors of Children in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland sent a letter to the British government urging the government to abolish the controversial two-child restrictions that limit the amount of money a large family can receive Social Security benefits.

Three commissioners Sally Holland, Bruce Adamson and Koula Yiasouma each argue in a joint letter to labor and pension secretary Thrse Coffey that this policy is an apparent violation of child rights.

The administrations of Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast have made child poverty a top priority, but control of benefits such as universal credit and child tax credits are not transferable, limiting their ability to make changes that can help youth suffering deprivation. Do it. .

Holland said: According to figures released last week, Wales has the lowest child poverty rate of all UK countries, with 31% of children living below the poverty line.

The governments here must take drastic steps at the forefront and center of this work program, but there are also important barriers that only the British government can lift.

Tax and welfare systems are damaging children’s lives and prospects, and immediate action is needed to significantly lower child poverty rates.

The Congressional Work and Pensions Committee will hear Adamson’s evidence on Wednesday. Before the meeting he said: We will continue to hold our mandated government accountable. However, these governments can only work so far as to make sure their children and families receive the support they deserve, and this discrimination policy is still in effect. At the British level.

The limit introduced in the welfare bill to cut 1 billion annually prohibits parents from claiming the child factor in a tax deduction or universal deduction for a third or subsequent child born on or after April 6, 2017. Loss of benefits is 2,900 each. Annual children.

An open letter to Coffey argues that this restriction violates children’s rights to an adequate standard of living and contributes to the growing gap in poverty levels between families with three or more children and small families.

It also noted that the policy has a disproportionate impact in social groups where large families are more common, such as some religious and ethnic groups, and in Northern Ireland, where families have more families than the rest of the UK.

A government spokesman said: We are committed to supporting the most needy families, and the latest figures show that the proportion of children in absolute poverty in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has actually declined since 2010. .

Four out of five households across the UK have two or fewer children, and this policy ensures fairness by requiring beneficiary families to make the same financial choices as those who are self-reliant only through work. In addition, prudent exemptions and safeguards are in place to protect people in the most vulnerable situations.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party has urged the government to extend free school meals during the summer to prevent holiday starvation, with more than 500,000 children in the UK now being able to receive free school meals since the epidemic began in March.

According to a request for freedom of information from government data and local authorities, the Labor Party calculated that 418,000 children were eligible from March to December of last year, and during the lockdown earlier this year, the number increased sharply.

Labor Department Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said: Conservatives did not support families during this epidemic and are now relying on local councils to fill the gap in free school meals support during the holidays.

