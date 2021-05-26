Radical anti-China bill introduced in US House





President Rep. Gregory W. Meks wears a face mask as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the Biden administration’s priorities for US foreign policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, March 10, 2021. Ken Cedeno / Pool via REUTERS

The United States ‘efforts to fight competition with China advanced on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing over human rights. man.

Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the Assuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act, or EAGLE Act, as the US Senate separately heads for a vote on its own anti-China legislative package. Read more

The desire for a hard line in relations with China is one of the few truly bipartisan sentiments within the deeply divided US Congress, tightly controlled by President Joe Biden’s Democratic colleagues.

The Biden administration supports efforts to counter China, with officials repeatedly citing competition with Beijing as one of their biggest strategic challenges.

The 470-page bill introduced by Meeks addresses a range of issues, including increasing investment to promote American manufacturing and commerce, working with allies and partners, re-engagement in international organizations, and recognition of the treatment of China’s Uyghur Muslim minority as genocide.

“The United States must coordinate closely with its allies and partners to compete effectively with (China), including encouraging allies and partners to take on, where appropriate, greater roles in balancing and checking aggressive behavior (Chinese) “, indicates the legislation.

A committee aide said Meeks intended to work with Republicans on the committee on the legislation, hoping for the committee’s passage as early as next month. The measure would then be combined with legislation considered by other House committees, and eventually combined with the Senate bill.

The House bill includes provisions to increase US support for Taiwan and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. And it imposes a review to assess Chinese companies listed on U.S. financial markets, including whether they have contributed to human rights violations.

The measure also calls for cooperation with China in areas of common interest, in particular climate change.

