Global dividend cuts are slow, but UK companies still delay recovery.





Dividends may have been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but revival as income investors expect income investors to benefit from global dividends this year of $1.36 trillion (approximately £97 billion), despite British companies still needing to catch up. This is definitely going on. .

Investors hunting on income have not been easy over the past year, as the epidemic has forced companies to cancel and halt dividends to supplement their balance sheets.

However, the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index shows clear signs of improvement in the first quarter of this year, with the distribution declining at the slowest rate since the coronavirus outbreak.

Headline dividends still declined from January to March, but fell 2.9% compared to the first quarter of 2020 to just $277.8 billion. Excluding one-time special payments, basic dividends decreased by 1.7% year-on-year.

Both of these declines were smaller than the previous third quarter’s decline, which recorded double-digit declines.

The slowdown in the dividend decline has led asset managers to raise their global dividend expectations, and this year’s total dividend was $1.36 trillion, an increase of 8.4% year-on-year, higher than the initial estimate of $1.32 trillion. year.

Henderson calculated that the pandemic swept the four-year growth in total dividends with a $247 billion cut, but said it was still a milder decline than experienced in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Jane Shoemake, portfolio manager for Janus Henderson’s global equity team, said vaccine launches in the U.S. and U.K. could have brought the economy back to normal, but the new variant still means there is’uncertainty about company profits and dividends’.

In addition, the timing and scope of removing regulatory restrictions on bank dividends, especially in Europe and the UK, remains unclear, while political sensitivities still remain when it comes to shareholder payments.

In the United States, Shoe Make said that the use of surplus cash predicted the return on buybacks of treasury stocks, which created uncertainty about the level of payments.

“The timing and size of individual companies’ payouts will be unusually uneven and this will add volatility to our quarterly figures, but the downside risk for payouts this year is definitely far less than previously anticipated,” she said.

Globally, only 1 out of 5 companies cut their dividends in the first quarter, which is much lower than the overall cut in 2020.

In the UK, dividends for the first quarter were lower than a year ago. With a growing share of oil companies, it fell 26.7% on a basic basis. This was done despite the fact that mining giant BHP (BHP) and supermarket giant Tesco (TSCO) entered the world’s top five payers last year. Only France has witnessed a bigger decline, with dividends falling by more than a third.

The good news is that less than half of UK companies cut their dividends in the first quarter. This is an overall cut by 57% of businesses last year.

British dividends are dominated by a handful of large payers, many of which have been hit by the epidemic, and Shoemake said that historically large dividends paid by domestic companies’turn out to be unsustainable for some’.

‘The pandemic has given many people the opportunity to reset their payouts to a more sustainable level.

These include the oil majors Shell (RDSA) and BP (BP), which were hit hard on UK dividends as they contributed nearly a third of their total payments in the first quarter when UK dividends fell sharply.

Shoe Make said there was a’sign of revival’ as the headline total of the UK dividend in the first quarter increased 8.1%, thanks to additional dividends and special dividends.

Mining companies are driving the recovery of global dividends as soaring commodity prices are driving payment growth. The mining group increased its dividend by 85% on a headline basis, including bumper special payouts, and announced more this year.

Financial companies whose dividends were canceled by the government during the pandemic have resumed their dividends, but are generally low.

“This provided a non-seasonal rise in the sector in the first quarter we expect to continue over the coming months,” Shoemake said.

The largest dividend continues to be affected by lockdown restrictions in random consumer names such as retailers, car and travel stocks, with dividends falling by 36% in the first quarter.

Top payers in 2020:

Ranking Company 1 Novartis 2 Roche Holding 3 BHP (BHP) 4 Tesco (TSCO) 5 Fortescue Metals Group 6 Microsoft 7 AT&T 8 Exxon Mobil 9 Siemens 10 Apple $50.2 billion% of subtotal 11 Commonwealth of Australia 12 PepsiCo 13 JPMorgan Chase 14 Progressive Corp 15 Johnson & Johnson 16 Verizon Communications 17 Astrazeneca (AZN) 18 Chevron 19 Taiwan Semiconductor 20 Abbvie Subtotal $26 billion Total $76.2bn% of total 28%

