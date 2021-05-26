COVID Milestone: 50% of U.S. Adults Now Fully Immunized





Fareeha Rehman / KRON, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: May 25, 2021 / 8:37 PM EDT / Updated: May 25, 2021 / 8:37 PM EDT

A rendering of the coronavirus via the CDC.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States took an important vaccination milestone on Tuesday: Half of all adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that represents 50% of the American population aged 18 and over – nearly 130 million adults.

Fully vaccinated means that a person has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A person does not have full protection until two weeks have passed since the final dose, according to the CDC.

Moderna says her COVID-19 shot works in children as young as 12

Even younger teens get there: The CDC reports that 46.8% of people in the United States who are at least 12 years of age and older were fully vaccinated within a month after Pfizer received clearance to the FDA to vaccinate young adolescents.

President Joe Biden previously set a target for 70% of all adults to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. The White House has stepped up its vaccine distribution, and coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen across the country.

Here’s what the CDC says you can do once you’re fully immunized:

You can resume activities you were doing before the pandemic.You can resume your activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet away, except when required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including including local businesses and If you are traveling to the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or quarantine yourself after travel. You should be aware of the situation at your international destination before to travel outside of the United States. You should always get tested before leaving the United States, unless your destination requires it.You should always show a negative test result or recovery documentation for COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States. U.S. You should always get tested 3-5 days after international You don’t need to quarantine yourself after arriving in the U.S. If you’ve been around someone with COVID-19, you don’t You don’t need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or homeless shelter and are around someone with COVID-19, you should still get tested even if you do not have symptoms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

