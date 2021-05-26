



The road tangent makes up 1.2% of the UK and is a Dorset-sized area and can be used to grow wildflower meadows and create wildlife habitats, according to a new study.

In a report summarizing the size of road junctions in England, Scotland, and Wales, researchers at the University of Exeter estimated that they occupy about 1,000 square miles (2,579 square kilometers) of British land using Google Earth and Google Street View.

According to reports, the peaks of roads of up to 707 square kilometers (27.47%) are short and frequently cut grasslands. The rest are 1,062 square kilometers (40.87%) of ordinary grassland, 480 square kilometers (18.73%) of woodland, and 272 square kilometers (10.66%) of shrubs.

The report explains that this type of land, defined as the land between the roadside and the fence, provides an important opportunity to improve the fork with multifunctional green spaces in urban and populated areas where land shortages are an issue.

Ben Phillips, lead author of the report at the University of Exeters Environment and Sustainability Institute, said: Our key message is that there are a lot of roads in the UK and they can be much better managed for nature. About a quarter of our roads are mowed very regularly to look like garden lawns that aren’t good for wildlife.

Previous studies have shown that reducing mowing once or twice a year gives pollinators more flowers, allows plants to plant seeds and create better habitats for other animals.

The study, conducted in conjunction with the UK Ecology and Hydrology Center and funded by the Natural Environment Research Council and the Outstanding Natural Beauty Department in the Cornwall Region, also argues that planting trees in some valleys can provide a wide range of benefits to people and nature. Contributes to the government’s tree planting ambitions.

Phillips said: Since only a quarter of the mountains we often cut were trees, there is a possibility to add trees and shrubs, which will also help capture carbon. However, planting trees should be done carefully to avoid damaging the flowery grass, affecting the driver’s visibility, or damaging the infrastructure caused by roots and branches.

Phillips said there are times when you need to mow regularly to be safe, but most of them can be mowed less often, which saves local council money.

Britain has lost 97% of its wildflower meadows since the 1930s. The study follows the success of projects such as Dorset’s Weymouth Relief Road, where native wildflowers thrive in the chalk marsh. This area is now home to half of the butterfly species in England, including the smallest little blue.

Plantlife’s plant expert Dr. Trevor Dines said: Our study suggests that if all roads in the UK were managed for nature, the minister would be 41.88 trillion or 6,300 more per person in the UK. Estimate.

If all of our peaks are managed for nature, we’ll be able to see areas the size of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh adorned with wildflowers. These pollen and nectar surges will make a real difference in wildlife outlook.

