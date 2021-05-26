Time to buy bitcoin ads banned in UK for being irresponsible | Advertising standards agency





Advertising campaign informing the public that time to buy bitcoins has been banned after ad watchers have ruled that they are irresponsible and misleading.

The campaign, which has appeared a lot on the London Underground and Water Bus networks since December, has run alongside the Strap Line, which is when you buy bitcoin if you see bitcoin underground.

Advertising standards authorities reached a high of over $64,000 (45,256), which reached mid-April a week after the world’s largest digital currency price fell by 30% per day. Chinese government crackdown on banks’ use of cryptocurrency.

The ASA has received complaints that the advertisements are misleading as they do not account for the risks associated with unregulated bitcoin investments and transactions in the UK. The watchdog also received complaints that the advertisement used the consumer’s inexperienced or rash.

In a ruling against Luno, a cryptocurrency exchange that is part of a group that owns CoinDesk, ad watchers said the choice to display ads on London Underground and buses meant that financial novices were being targeted.

The ASA said it had the impression that bitcoin investments were simple and accessible because the time to buy a statement was simple.

We understand that bitcoin investments are complex, volatile, and can expose investors to losses. It was in contrast to the advertisement. The audience it referred to, the general public, would not have had any experience in understanding cryptocurrencies.

The ASA has banned advertising campaigns for violations of the UK code for misleading and irresponsible advertising. Luno said it will provide appropriate risk warnings in future campaigns.

In March, the ASA banned similar style full-page advertisements in local newspapers saying readers didn’t need to keep their money in banks, including testimony that portrayed bitcoin as digital gold.

Critics of Bitcoin have predicted the market’s collapse for months, comparing the meteoric rise against other financial bubbles such as the Tulip Mania of the 17th and 18th centuries and the South Sea Bubble.

Earlier this month, Tesla’s chief executive and strong cryptocurrency advocate Elon Musk posted a series of tweets that appear to have made a U-turn over his support for a decentralized coin. Musk has suspended plans to force Tesla customers to pay for cars in bitcoin due to environmental concerns about the energy required for mining.

Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this can’t pay much for the environment.

