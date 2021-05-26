‘This Is Us’ Season 5 finale review: NBC series saves another big surprise for its wedding episode finale





The closing chapter of the fifth season had built towards the marriage of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), in a slightly awkward union that followed the birth of their twins. Still, Kevin’s response to a marriage quiz in the penultimate hour reinforced Madison’s fears that her heart wasn’t really in it, leading to a confrontation that seemed inevitable as the hour progressed.

“I can’t marry someone who isn’t in love with me,” Madison finally announced, after Kevin proved unable to utter those three little words.

“I couldn’t tell him,” he admitted to his family, after everything had been called off. “I couldn’t lie to him.”

As is often the case with this Emmy-nominated NBC drama, wait, there’s more. The story then skipped several years in advance, to another wedding, this time involving Kevin’s sister Kate (Chrissy Metz), who went through her own real-time crisis regarding her current husband Toby (Chris Sullivan).

Alas, these two storylines – which have taken center stage for parts of the season – are among the least interesting the series has touched upon during this complicated year, which has seen series creator Dan Fogelman and his team integrate the coronavirus pandemic into its scenarios. . They mirror the show’s efforts to conjure twists and turns as it jumps through time, a gimmick that may have inevitably started to produce diminishing returns.

The real highlights of the finale were on a smaller scale, but in the series’ dense narrative, no less significant. Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has tearfully apologized to her son Randall (Sterling K. Brown) for withholding information about his birth parents, after the final leg of her personal journey brought her information about his birth mother .

“I’ve let you slip away too often,” she said.

Elsewhere, Randall’s wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) engaged in a sweet exchange with their daughter Tess (Eris Baker), after the strain on their relationship since Tess became a lesbian and started dating. a non-binary classmate.

These sequences represent the beautifully performed, tear-evoking exchanges that the show is famous for – and which tend to be overshadowed by more swing-for-the-fences frills, like Kevin being left at the altar.

Some stunts never go out of style, and it’s worth noting the VCR argument between Rebecca and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) probably wouldn’t have been a problem by now, since this missed episode of “Dynasty” would have aired somewhere on next day.

With its various hooks in the past, present and future, “This is Us” still has plenty of room to navigate in its sixth and final season. Still, while the Pearsons aren’t short on issues, the season finale simply underscored why some viewers – including this one – welcome the idea of ​​the show ending before they run out of patience.

