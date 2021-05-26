Bank of England support for deforestation companies surpassed 900 million last year | Deforestation





Banks of the UK last year provided at least $900 million in funding to companies involved in deforestation abroad, and research shows the government is asking the government to include financial institutions in plans to force companies to eradicate illegal deforestation in their supply chains. I applied pressure.

The environmental legislation will be discussed in Congress on Wednesday and will include requirements for consumer goods companies to conduct due diligence on their suppliers to avoid selling goods related to deforestation abroad.

This requirement is one of the key provisions of a broader legislation that includes restrictions on exports of plastic waste, measures to plant trees, new legally binding targets for species abundance in 2030, and measures to restore peatlands and other habitats. .

The environmental bill has been postponed several times since it was submitted by Environment Minister Michael Gove in 2018 due to lack of congressional time due to Brexit, the 2019 general election and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministers are confident they will pass this time ahead of Britain’s Cop26 United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: As we regain green from the pandemic, it is important to address two issues: climate change and biodiversity loss, and to protect and improve the environment for future generations.

The environmental legislation will ensure that we offer the most ambitious environmental programs in every country on the planet, so we need to get the bill passed as soon as possible.

There may be several amendments that the ministers are unlikely to support. One of these deals with due diligence requirements and includes banks in rules penalizing businesses that allow goods from illegal deforestation to enter the supply chain.

The NGO Global Witness analyzed 2020 data for 300 companies involved in deforestation of soybeans, palm oil and other commodities. It turns out that more than 900 million funds were raised from UK-based financial institutions.

According to environmental legislation, these banks will not be subject to restrictions on similar financing offerings in the future, as these banks only deal with companies that are involved in the supply of goods, such as food and cosmetics producers.

This is a serious failure, according to Jo Blackman, head of forest policy and advocacy at Global Witness. The supply chain is the only way the UK contributes to financing deforestation, she said. Finance is an important lifeline to sustain it. [deforesting] Going company.

The UK is one of the biggest sources of finance for companies involved in deforestation, according to the Global Witness study.

Conservative party lawmaker Neil Parish, chairing the Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs Selection Committee, came up with an amendment to bridge the loophole and force banks to do the same due diligence when financing as companies that deal with forest risk products.

Pension funds for MP are also invested in companies involved in deforestation. According to a study from NGO feedback released on Wednesday, the Congressional Pension Fund holds stock in JBS, a meat producer involved in Amazon’s deforestation.

Parish said: It is unacceptable that our pension pot is being invested in a company that promotes deforestation while lawmakers are voting on the bill. All pension funds should check where their funds are being invested, and Congress should set an example. This new piece of evidence shows exactly why legislation needs to be strengthened to include financial institutions in due diligence obligations.

Blackman urged the government to accept the amendment and show leadership in deforestation before becoming president of Cop26 and Britain’s G7 rich group next month. She pointed out that the EU is also considering similar legislation applicable to banks.

The bank will continue to invest until costs are incurred and will respond to regulations, she said.

A JBS spokesperson said: JBS maintains high environmental, social and governance standards and implements specific environmental measures across our value chain in line with global standards. This includes efforts to eradicate illegal deforestation and address the complex challenges associated with tracking Brazil’s entire supply chain.

The Labor Party also plans to amend the bill on planting trees separately, arguing that the government’s proposal is inappropriate. The crystal requires an additional 30,000 hectares of woodland.

Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard said: Restoring the most vulnerable habitats requires more trees and better protection.

The Labor Party estimates that at the current tree planting rate, by 2050, the UK will plant less than 15% of the trees, compared to the minimum 17% required by the Climate Change Commission.

