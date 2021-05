PRECIOUS-Gold companies near 4-1 / 2 month high on weaker US dollar, returns

May 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices remained firm Wednesday near a 4-1 / 2-month high as lower US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar supported the metal refuge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $ 1,899.11 an ounce at 12:41 a.m. GMT, after hitting its highest level since January 8 at $ 1,899.11 on Tuesday. * US gold futures edged up 0.1% to $ 1,899.60 an ounce. * The dollar index was pinned near a 4-1 / 2 month low against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. * Benchmark US Treasury yields fell to a two-week low of 1.56% overnight, reducing the opportunity cost of holding unpaid gold. * US consumer confidence hit a 14-month high in May as optimism about employment eased concerns about rising inflation and declining government financial support. * The US Federal Reserve can curb a spike in inflation if it occurs without the recovery being distorted, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Tuesday. * Fed policymakers have started to recognize that they are closer to debating when to withdraw some of their crisis support from the U.S. economy, even as they say there is still a need to support the recovery and employment. * Republicans in the US Senate plan to unveil a counter-offer to President Joe Biden’s $ 1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal on Thursday, although one of their leaders said on Tuesday the two sides remained very distant . * The European Central Bank must keep its money taps fully open, as the euro area economy is still in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic despite the progress of vaccination campaigns, said ECB politician Yannis Stournaras. * Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures. * Palladium rose 0.3% to $ 2,778.97 an ounce, silver held steady at $ 27.99 and platinum gained 0.8% to $ 1,200.69. DATA / EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business Climate Mfg May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; edited by Uttaresh.V)

