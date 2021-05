PM is ready for Dominic Cummings to tell you everything.

Meanwhile, ministers were forced to retreat over “regional closures” after Congress threatened to ignore the new rules.

The government changed its advice to tackle the outbreak of the Covid variant in India within 24 hours after a series of eruptions on the policy, and critics said the policy went down as a “joke.”

People living in the eight regions of the UK are now asked to limit travel to and from their region and to hang out in the outdoors “when possible”. View hotspots.

Bill Gardnerin investigates how officials published “Transformation Guidelines” without the Prime Minister’s knowledge.

AndMattsums adds failure with today’s comics.

National Trust president resigns amid’awakening’ rebellion

The president of the National Trust resigned after members protested against the charity’s “awakening” policy. Tim Parker’s decision to quit was announced 24 hours after the rebel members planned to evict him at this year’s annual general meeting. Members, congressmen and ministers are increasingly concerned about the Trust’s leadership after the Trust released a report on its property and its relationship to the British colonial and slavery past. Chief political correspondent Christopher Hope details a very critical rebel movement. According to an academic study published today, Brits are distinguished by whether “awake” is a compliment.

Hey Jude, we’re promoting you to Admiral.

For nearly 500 years, the highest ranks of the British Navy were men’s sanctuaries. Now the first female admiral said he wanted to increase the number of women in the senior service. The 47-year-old Admiral Jude Terry was selected as the first female lieutenant general to rank in the British Navy. Women already have equal status in the Army and Air Force. She spoke about her plans in an exclusive interview with Defense and Security Editor Dominic Nichols.

Race charge | Black Lives Matter activist, who was shot in the head for harassing police in protests last year, was charged. 27-year-old Sasha Johnson was injured Sunday morning at a house party in Southeast London’s Pecham. She appeared before a magistrate in December, where she was subjected to one case of racially aggravated deliberate harassment of the police.

Worldwide: Gaza City’s War Child

Yahia Shinwar, leader of the Palestinian Hamas movement, holds a rally in Gaza City with the child of an al-Kasam brigade warrior. Infant’s father, from Hamas’ armed wing, died in a recent fight with Israel. View more photo galleries from around the world.

