Cuba says surprised and irritated by new accusation of US terrorism





Men work at a monument in front of the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba, May 25, 2021. REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba accused on Tuesday that the Biden administration continued former US President Donald Trump’s policy against Havana with a move to uphold the Trump-era resolve not to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

I hereby declare and certify to Congress that the following countries are not fully cooperating with United States counterterrorism efforts, wrote U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a brief note, which lists Cuba with Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Syria and Venezuela. .

The note was signed by Blinken on May 14 but was not released until Tuesday.

The slander is startling and irritating, as is the application of Trump’s policy and its 243 sanctions, tweeted the Communist-led country’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Asked to explain the US decision, a US State Department official said on Tuesday, “In making the annual decision not to cooperate fully, we are undertaking a review of a country’s overall level of cooperation in our efforts to combat terrorism.

The State Department representative added that the decision was taken under a statutory authority separate from that of the sponsoring states of terrorism.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged during his campaign to reverse some of Republican Trump’s measures in Cuba that have inflicted damage on the Cuban people and have done nothing to advance democracy and human rights. the man.

He was vice president when former President Barack Obama agreed to a historic detente with then-Cuban President Raul Castro and in 2016. Trump, after taking office in 2017, reimposed many restrictions on business and government. trips to Cuba that Obama had relaxed or lifted. .

Those supporting detente on and off the Caribbean island had high hopes that Biden would quickly reverse Trump’s policies, but his administration said a change in policy toward Cuba was not among his plans. main foreign priorities.

Calling human rights a central pillar of US policy in Cuba, a senior White House official told Reuters this month that Biden remains committed to his pledges to ease the flow of Cubano remittances. -Americans and relax restrictions on family travel to the island. But the official declined to say when such moves could occur. Read more

Trump named Cuba as a sponsor state for terrorism just before stepping down, a designation the Biden administration says it is reviewing. Trump set the stage to put Havana on the United States’ blacklist when, in May 2020, he put it back on the list of countries that are not fully cooperating with U.S. counterterrorism efforts.

“It’s strange since Cuba is already on the list of states supporting terrorism, which is obviously a more severe designation than not to cooperate,” said William LeoGrande, professor of government at the American University of Washington, said. referring to Blinken’s note. He added that the list restricted only arms sales and had to be renewed by May 15.

Nonetheless, many experts said it was one more signal that Biden was not Obama when it came to Cuba.

Biden has been largely inactive and silent on Cuban politics, indicating a lack of change from Trump’s posture, ”said Andrew Zimbalist, a Cuba expert at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

To my knowledge, this is the first proactive political step and, therefore, seems to be a harbinger of no return to Obama’s commitment, he added.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos