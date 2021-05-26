UK plans to shake up appreciation markets face great frustration





The UK government’s plan to break the dominant position of the Big Four accounting firm, which audits FTSE 100 companies, faces great setbacks as small competitors consider avoiding reforms.

Ministers have proposed a “management sharing audit” for the FTSE 350 business, whereby the Big Four company works with small competitors to verify the accuracy of the company’s accounts.

However, BDO and Grant Thornton, the UK’s largest accounting firms after the Big Four, including Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC, are considering not working on joint audits of FTSE 100 companies, people explained.

These results allow some FTSE 100 companies to struggle to find a small accounting firm called the so-called challenger to conduct an audit with one of the Big Four.

BDO and Grant Thornton receive more UK audit fees than the next 14 challengers combined.

Some smaller accounting firms other than BDO and Grant Thornton are expected to participate in the auditing of FTSE 100 companies, but accountants said they may be struggling, in part due to lack of capacity and complexity of high-end companies.

The government’s plan for a shared audit will force FTSE 100 companies to transition to “small businesses that shouldn’t be around here,” said a senior auditor of the big challengers for the Big Four.

The plan was included in the business unit’s white paper in March, proposing widespread changes to the accounting industry and corporate governance after several scandals.

The Big Four currently audits the entire FTSE 100 and more than 90% of the FTSE 250, but auditors have been strongly criticized for not raising the alarm prior to the collapse of the company, including Carillion and Thomas Cook.

The Shared Audit Plan is aimed at helping small accounting firms gain the skills and experience needed to review the financial statements of large corporations, thereby increasing competition in the industry.

However, BDO and Grant Thornton are considering instead focusing on increasing the number of FTSE 250 companies they solely audit.

According to the government’s plan to go through public consultations by July, the FTSE 350 company is required to hire a small accounting firm to perform 10 to 30% of its audits with one of the Big Four with full responsibility.

However, companies that employ accounting firms outside of the Big Four for auditing are exempt from joint work arrangements and may operate solely.

Fiona Baldwin, UK Audit Officer at Grant Thornton, said, “As long as the audit rate is meaningful and provides a gradual experience for the team, the principle of shared audit is very attractive to the challenger.

“It’s not interesting and doesn’t help if the challenger gets what’s left on the bottom of the barrel.”

The government has not ruled out capping the Big Four’s share in the FTSE 350 audit market unless industry competition improves.

Scott Knight, head of UK BDO audit, said individual accounting firms’ market share caps would be more effective than shared audits.

He added: “The BDO [the business department] Try to land and work. We believe the waiver of managed shared audits will have a significant impact on the FTSE 250, especially if we designate a challenger company.”

Mazars and Crowe, the eighth and ninth largest accounting firms by UK audited income, said they would work with Big Four on shared audits of large publicly traded companies in the sector with the necessary expertise.

David Herbinet, UK and head of global audit at Mazars, said shared audits are an important tool to help challengers break into the FTSE 100 rather than the bottom of the FTSE 350.

Steve Gale, audit executive at Crowe UK, said shared audit could potentially be a “good stepping stone” for challengers.

However, some accountants said there are concerns that if BDO and Grant Thornton do not share their audits of FTSE 100 companies, other challengers may have difficulty scaling fast enough in the medium term to meet demand.

Government modeling predicts that within 10 years, challengers will be able to earn up to 12% of an annual audit fee of over £1 billion in the FTSE 350 market, requiring significant investments in workforce and expertise.

Accountants also said that challengers may not audit very large or complex companies such as large banks, insurance companies and miners.

Some challengers are also afraid to ask companies that use shared auditing to check accounts of non-critical subsidiaries that don’t help build the skills they need to compete with the Big Four.

One challenger expressed skepticism about conducting a shared audit for this reason. “How do I [challengers] A senior auditor at a small accounting firm who has no FTSE 350 audit clients said.

The business department said the government plans to introduce a managed shared audit to give small accounting firms the opportunity to increase their market share in a white paper.

“We are confident that shared managed audits will be effective in increasing competition in the long run,” added the business unit.

