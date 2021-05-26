US accuses former CEO of Austrian bank over Odebrecht corruption scheme





The company logo of the construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is pictured at its head office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 29, 2019. REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

U.S. prosecutors said the former chief executive of an Austrian bank was arrested on Tuesday and charged with involvement in a long-standing corruption and money laundering plot involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA.

Peter Weinzierl and co-defendant Alexander Waldstein, both Austrians, were charged with conspiring from 2006 to 2016 with Odebrecht and others to launder money in a scheme involving the use of slush funds to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to public officials.

Weinzierl is a former managing director of Meinl Bank, later renamed Anglo Austrian AAB Bank, and vice chairman of the Julius Meinl house, according to Meinl’s website.

The US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, said Weinzierl was arrested in the UK following a US request while Waldstein, an officer at Weinzierl’s bank, was still at large. Both were also directors at an affiliated bank in Antigua, the office said.

Lawyers for the two defendants could not be located immediately. Meinl did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of business hours in the United States.

Prosecutors said the defendants and their co-conspirators used fraudulent transactions and sham deals to transfer more than $ 170 million from bank accounts in New York through their bank and to offshore accounts secretly controlled by Odebrecht.

Prosecutors say some suspicious payments went to government officials in Brazil, Mexico and Panama, and Odebrecht evaded more than $ 100 million in Brazilian taxes by improperly deducting fraudulent payments from reported profits.

The two defendants were charged in an unsealed indictment Tuesday with two counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy, while Weinzierl was also charged with an offense of money laundering expenses.

In December 2016, Odebrecht and its parent company Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA), Brazil’s largest petrochemical company, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $ 3.5 billion to settle corruption charges by US, Brazilian regulators and Swiss.

Odebrecht changed its name in December to Novonor SA.

The case is US v Weinzierl et al, US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 20-cr-00383.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

