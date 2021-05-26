British government failed to public over Covid’s response Dominic Cummings | Dominic Cummings





Dominic Cummings apologized for the mistakes the Boris Johnson government made during the Covid-19 pandemic, acknowledging that he and his colleagues had miserably failed the British public.

Former Prime Minister’s Former Chief Advisor was presenting evidence to an interparty health science and technology committee chaired by former Conservative Cabinet Ministers Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt.

Deliberately seen in a humble tone, Cummings began the evidence by claiming that he and other advisers and ministers did not grasp the seriousness of the situation until January and February.

The truth is that high-ranking ministers, officials, and advisors like me were miserably short of the standards the public had the right to expect of the government in a crisis like this, Cummings told the committee chairman Clark.

We failed when the public needed us the most. And to all the families of those who died needlessly, I would like to tell you how sorry I am for my mistakes and for my mistakes.

Cummings’ evidence on Wednesday is being watched closely in Westminster via a recent highly critical tweet that criticized his former boss’s decision and Whitehall’s preparation for the crisis.

He claimed to have realized the potential seriousness of the situation in Wuhan, China in January, and read a text sent to Health Minister Matt Hancock on January 25 to ask questions about the government’s preparedness for the epidemic.

Dominic Cummings arrives at Portcullis House in London on a Wednesday morning. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

He said Hancock reassured that the government had prepared a pandemic plan that was updated regularly and that other agencies, including the UK Public Health and World Health Organization, were at the time reassured.

However, he said he did not press the problem at the time and that Johnson did not continue to realize the scale of the problem. In February, the prime minister said Johnson only compared this to swine flu.

Because Cummings thought Johnson would reveal the virus, he made a special claim that he and other officials deliberately kept the prime minister away from the government’s emergency cobra meeting at the beginning of the crisis.

Certainly, the views of the various officials inside No 10 are that if we have a PM Chairman Cobra meeting he just tells everyone not to worry about it. [Englands chief medical officer] Chris Whitty has been injecting the coronavirus live on TV, realizing that everyone has nothing to fear, and it really doesn’t help with serious plans.

He said in early February much of Downing Street’s attention was focused on other issues, including the reorganization of the cabinet, and in mid-February several key figures were literally skiing.

He added: We didn’t figure this out until the end of February.

Cummings described it as a sort of tragedy that someone who spent as much time as urging people to avoid collective thinking didn’t sound louder the alarm.

In the early days of the epidemic, Clark pressed Cummings for reasons they didn’t attend meetings of key decision-making and advisory boards Cobra and Sage.

Cummings sent co-workers, including his colleague Ben Warner, to some meetings and insisted that attending all Sage meetings was not helpful because they included a technical briefing.

