The impact of the travel ban from the United States to India





On April 30, 2021, a new COVID-related travel ban was implemented by the Biden administration. The ban suspended entry to the United States for non-immigrants who were physically present in India for the previous 14 days. The administration instituted the ban to curb the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus that has wreaked catastrophic havoc in India. Currently, the United States has issued travel bans for 32 other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated variant B.1.617 (the strain prevalent in India) with its sublines as a variant of concern on May 10. It was the fourth strain to be declared by the WHO as a variant. India now includes up to 50% of COVID-19 cases and 30% of deaths from the virus, globally.

Regardless of the travel ban, Indian temporary visa holders face the inability to renew their visas due to the closure of U.S. consulates, given the rise in COVID cases in various cities across the United States. US consulates in India have mostly remained closed and opened only for the issuance of emergency visas, mainly due to lockdowns in various cities.

Temporary visa holders affected by the ban

Without a doubt, the ban shattered the plans of many Indian families with ties to the United States. It is well known that the majority of H-1B visas, a skilled work visa, are taken by Indian technicians. Indians with an H-1B visa live in the United States with their dependents (spouse and children). Dependents of H-1B visa holders enter the United States under the H-4 visa category. Indians generally do not live with their parents in the United States, mainly due to visa issues. These Indians who returned to India from the United States to treat their sick relatives have been stranded in India due to the unexpected travel ban.

The impact of this ban was greatest on many temporary visa holders who traveled alone, leaving their families in the United States. These people remain separated from families because of this travel ban for an unlimited period.

Who is exempt from the travel ban?

As with many previous travel bans, some people have been exempted. Some categories of people who are not subject to the ban are:

Any lawful permanent resident or non-citizen of the United States

Any non-citizen who is the spouse, parent, or legal guardian of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident

Any non-citizen who is the brother or sister of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, and both are under the age of 21

Any non-citizen traveling to the United States for a purpose related to the containment or migration of the virus

Any non-citizen whose entry would be in the national interest, as determined by the Secretary of State, Secretary of Homeland Security or their delegates

Thus, many H-1B visa holders who have US citizen children are exempt from this ban.

2021 Norris McLaughlin PA, All Rights Reserved National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 145

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos