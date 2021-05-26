Airline and vacation companies raid totally confusing travel advice in UK | Travel and leisure





The bosses of airlines and vacation companies joined the attack on the British government, utterly confusing advice on traveling abroad, accusing ministers of moving the goalpost and lack of transparency in their decisions about safe destinations.

The UK is lagging behind Europe and abandoning the success of its coronavirus vaccine program, warning that another lost summer will have serious consequences for the industry.

Supervisors such as easyJet, British Airways, Ryanair, Jet2 and Tui UK have sent letters to Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressing dissatisfaction with the minister’s remarks that travel is dangerous and urging the government to adhere to the traffic light framework. Instead of telling you not to visit a country listed on the amber system.

The letter says: The government now doesn’t seem to want a meaningful resumption of overseas travel this summer, and it’s truly afraid that some UK companies may fail as it’s impossible for any business or consumer to plan in this scenario.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of EasyJet, mentioned earlier, said there is no transparency about the parameters of the green list compared to other European countries. The government has made this a guessing game, not driven by data and science. This made it very difficult for the operator to plan.

He contrasted it with dialogue with the European government. How can we make it happen? That’s the attitude you see over there.

The confusion was exacerbated by foreign ministry advice inconsistent with the traffic light system, travel companies said. Jet2holidays CEO Steve Heapy said this was disappointing. To have two separate lists, you have to make a decision based on conflicting information.

If one department of my business speaks one thing and the other speaks another, Id has to bring them to my office and bang their bloody heads together. Simple customers that customers want to know: can they travel or can’t they travel? And give me one answer.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director of Tui UK, said that many of his clients have fallen into moral confusion about whether you should go or not. He added. In contrast to our Dutch, Belgian or German business, Europeans see us a bit unbelievably that we have such a strong position, the best vaccine programs and we are not taking advantage.

Lundgren downplayed fears of the spread of the Indian strain Corona 19, which is preventing vacationers from going abroad this summer, saying there is evidence that the vaccine is effective enough.

But he said: I don’t think the British aviation industry could go through another lost summer without serious consequences. In this case, the government needs to be prepared and prepared to tighten the restrictions that made it impossible for players in this industry to operate.

The government said it would review the countries on the green list and the traffic light system on June 7, three weeks after international leisure travel became legal again.

