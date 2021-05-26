U.S. says confident Taiwan can control COVID, in vaccine talks





The top US diplomat in Taipei said on Wednesday he was confident Taiwan could control a spike in COVID-19 cases, noting that its number of infections remained fairly low and that they were in talks on vaccines without however say that injections were in progress.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan is grappling with an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, but has only vaccinated about 1% of its more than 23 million people. Read more

Taiwan government says millions more vaccines are on their way and last week the health minister spoke to his US counterpart to ask for help after President Joe Biden announced he would send at least 20 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine overseas by the end of June. . Read more

Brent Christensen, the de facto US ambassador to Taipei, told reporters Taiwan’s handling of the pandemic had impressed everyone around the world.

“We are very confident in the ability of the health authorities in Taiwan to contain the latest outbreak,” he said.

“I would also like to point out that many of Taiwan’s neighbors in the region are also experiencing epidemics and the number of infections in Taiwan is still among the lowest in the world,” added Christensen.

Criteria for releasing US vaccines were still under development, but included the level of infection, the capacity of the health system and the level of vaccination, he said.

“We know that Taiwan’s own vaccines will be available in the coming months and I can assure everyone that we are engaging with Taiwan at all levels.”

Like most countries, the United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, claimed by China, but is its strongest support on the world stage and a major source of weapons.

China offered Taiwan vaccines, but the government rejected the idea, saying Beijing had failed to provide adequate information about its vaccines and in any case tried to block Taiwan’s access to vaccines at the level. international. Read more

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said later Wednesday that China was responsible for blocking a deal with Germany’s BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) for vaccines. Read more

Taiwan has ordered more than 20 million vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and has developed its own vaccines. So far, just over 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca have arrived.

The Chinese Taiwan Affairs Bureau said Taiwan was using “many different excuses” to prevent its people from getting vaccinated in China.

Referring to China, Christensen recently said the threats against Taiwan had felt relentless and pulled out a pineapple to place it on its podium, a reference to Beijing’s decision in February to ban imports from the fruit island.

“I think we can all remember a recent example of Taiwan demonstrating its resolve and unity in the face of bullying. The bullying quickly backfired.”

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos