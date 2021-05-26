British pharmaceutical company Vectura agrees to take over 950 million acquisitions | Pharmaceutical industry





British pharmaceutical company Vectura Group, which is developing a pioneering inhalation treatment for Covid-19, has agreed to acquire the 958m by Carlyle Group, which is likely to be the latest in a British company secured by private equity funds during the epidemic. .

The board unanimously recommends that the shareholders of the London-listed company accept the offer, which means a 32% premium over the closing price of the dividend the day before the deal was announced.

Under the terms of the offer, shareholders will receive a total of 155p per share consisting of 136p of cash and 19p of dividend.

The Carlyles contract is the latest in a special year for the acquisition, with a series of household names privately held, including billions of pounds in private equity support from automobile group AA and supermarket chain Asda.

Stock prices of many companies haven’t fully recovered from a steep decline in the early days of the pandemic, and borrowing money is still cheap, thanks to record low interest rates, creating ideal conditions for acquiring listed companies, especially when private equity funds sit down. . Holds a lot of cash.

Dealogic’s data shows that more companies have gone private in the past 18 months than ever since the financial crisis. The data group calculated that since the beginning of 2020, 123 UK companies have been acquired by private equity funds with more than 36 billion transactions, with an additional 19 transactions in progress, reaching nearly 16.6 billion.

A biotech company based in Wiltshire specializes in inhalation formulations developed by various companies. Vectura is working with UK-based Inspira Pharmaceuticals to develop inhalation formulations of the latter plant-based lead drug candidate for the treatment of Covid-19.

Vecturas shares surged more than 33% to nearly 163p after the announcement of the deal. However, in recent months they have been well below a record high of 180p since mid-2015.

Carlyle is the largest global investor with more than 640 active investments, including bankruptcy and restructuring firm Duff & Phelps, and luxury fashion brand Golden Goose, with the private equity sector managing assets of $137 billion (97 billion). It is one of the companies.

Russ Mold, investment director at stock broker AJ Bell, said the company’s value, combined with its current working pipeline and better-than-expected 2020 financial results, will appeal to Carlyle: It’s a very good company. This is what you do in a potentially very interesting long-term growth area.

Vectura said it has 13 inhaled products and 11 non-inhaled products sold by global partners including pharmaceutical companies GSK, Bayer and Novartis. It also has a portfolio of drugs in clinical development.

Vectura said it is one of the few global companies with the device, formulation and development capabilities to provide a wide variety of inhalation treatments.

Bruno Angelici, chairman of Vecturas, which the Carlyle Group calls attractive, said the company has made strong progress since it launched its strategy to lead the organization of suction-focused contract development and manufacturing in 2019.

The proposal reflects the quality, strengths and long-term performance of the Vecturas business and the potential for future growth, Angelici said.

Simon Dingemans, Managing Director of Carlyles European Buyout Advisory Group, said the company followed Vecturas’ strategic change. We believe Vectura, owned by Carlyles, will be able to significantly accelerate change by supporting greater access to capital and our long experience in this sector.

Among other recent private equity deals, US rival Allied Universal Security Services acquired 3.8 billion security outsourcing firm G4S. G4S, which operates services including four UK prison operations and 21 UK Covid-19 test center management, has since been delisted on the London Stock Exchange.

In early May, private equity firm KKR agreed to acquire British-based infrastructure investor John Laing, who owns shares in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and a retirement home construction project with McCarthy & Stone, for a 2 billion deal.

The flow of deal-making is expected to continue as private equity firms are not only sitting on a lot of money, but also raising cash as several companies rush to launch IPOs for listing.

There is a deal to be done, Mould said. It can be argued that the UK stock market has done terrible things on the global arena after the Brexit vote.

Private equity is overflowing with cash. They are looking for a house for that money. They are paid to invest that capital for their clients because they are not paid to sit at a low rate of return.

