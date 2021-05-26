Pentagon examines how to evacuate thousands of US workers from Afghanistan





Officials stressed that a formal request to develop an emergency plan has not been made by the White House, but that there is significant pressure on the Capitol administration and outside groups to safely expel Afghans before the departure of US troops.

President Joe Biden’s April announcement that the United States would withdraw its troops by September 11 created uncertainty for thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to help the United States military working as translators and in other roles since the start of the war in Afghanistan in 2001.

Officials have said privately that the troop withdrawal could be completed in July, increasing the sense of urgency. There has also been an increase in Taliban violence against Afghan security forces and civilians in recent weeks and Afghans waiting for visas to come to the United States have been killed by the Taliban.

In a recent case, the Taliban cracked the skull of an Afghan national with an AK-47, held him captive and told him they were planning to kill him because he had worked for the Americans, a- he told CNN. The man was only able to escape because the Afghan National Army attacked the place where he was being held.

An evacuation is only one option under consideration and the administration is also seeking to expedite the issuance of visas. The State Department said about 18,000 people who have applied for special immigrant visas in the United States are still pending approval.

But it is to be feared that it will not be possible to deal with them all before the departure of the troops. The granting of visas is a long and arduous process; in recent years, processing each approved applicant has taken more than 500 days, according to State Department data reviewed by CNN in April.

‘We could definitely do it’

Last month, General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, said the Pentagon could help put Afghans out of harm’s way if ordered to do so.

“The special immigrant visa program is probably the best way to do this. And that’s really a better question for the State Department than it is for me. I would just tell you that from a central command point of view and from a US military point of view, if ordered to do something like this, we certainly could do it, ”Mckenzie said at a Pentagon briefing.

Officials familiar with the initial planning process said the U.S. Central Command overseeing operations in Afghanistan and commanders in the country should start planning now to be ready when a decision is made by the Biden administration. They stress that an evacuation would be a very complex operation and they hope to carry it out gradually. They must determine how many people would need to be transported, how many aircraft would be needed, and whether Afghans would be taken to a temporary location outside the United States while their visa applications were reviewed. Covid-19 considerations are also a complicating factor, officials said.

An official noted that many would have to be transported from different locations across the country to be airlifted. As US troops continue to withdraw, this process will become more and more complicated and it is a top priority to keep Kabul civilian international airport and other major airfields free from Taliban control.

Asked about a potential evacuation, a State Department spokesperson said the department “is focused on making the system work quickly but also be compatible with US security and other application requirements.” The spokesperson added that the United States is treating SIV in Kabul “effectively” and noted that applicants can also continue treatment in neighboring countries.

Political pressure

There is significant bipartisan political pressure on the United States to ensure the safety of the Afghans who have assisted American troops.

“We cannot allow Afghanistan to be another Saigon,” Republican Michael McCaul, top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said at a hearing on Afghanistan this week. last. “It’s not just about the people waiting for those visas in Afghanistan. If our allies and partners don’t trust us to keep our word or think they will be abandoned, it could cause irreparable damage to our national security. ”

McCaul – along with his Democratic counterpart, Representative Gregory Meeks – wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the State Department to expedite visas for some 3,000 Afghans whose applications are still pending.

“We have to do our part to help the Afghans who have helped us. There are already disturbing examples of the Taliban’s plan to target those who have helped the United States. We have to make sure we have the capacity to put them into action. security, ”said Sen Jack Reed, Democratic Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Outside groups and individuals have met with the Biden administration and urged them to devote more resources to visa processing and then develop a back-up plan for a possible airlift, according to sources familiar with the discussions. But the groups have not received any updates in recent weeks on the state of the administration’s efforts regarding a possible evacuation.

Recently, the State Department has increased the consular staff of the Embassy in Kabul in order to process more requests. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration “will continue to look for ways to speed up this process.”

The Pentagon realizes that time is running out.

“We have a moral obligation to assist those who have assisted us over the past 20 years of our presence and work in Afghanistan. We are working closely with our interagency colleagues at the State Department to review programs like the special immigrant visa program, “David Helvey, the acting deputy defense secretary for Indo-Pacific affairs, told the Senate Armed Services Committee last week.

Helvey noted that the administration is keen to work with Congress to increase the number of visas available and use other mechanisms to secure Afghans who may not be eligible for the special immigrant visa program. The Pentagon is also working with the State Department to provide data to identify Afghans who have worked for the United States.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.

