Stocks open higher as inflation worries ease





US stocks rose as investors were more confident that the Federal Reserve and other central banks would maintain economic support despite a surge in near-term inflation.

Investors feared that a rise in inflation could push Fed officials to roll back the monetary policy that pulled markets off the sale of Covid-19 last year. While officials in recent days have indicated they may start discussing reduction measures, they have stressed that there are no imminent plans to change policy.

All of these signals from the Federal Reserve are that there is no rush to turn off liquidity, said Savvas Savouri, chief economist at Toscafund Asset Management.

Growing comfort with the inflation outlook calmed markets, with the Cboe Wall Streets volatility index, the so-called fear indicator, also known as the VIX, dropping to its lowest level on Wednesday at 18.41. since early May.

Urban Outfitters shares rose more than 16% after the company reported earnings for its final quarter as the business landscape continued to normalize. Nordstrom shares fell 8.7% after its earnings disappointed investors.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods rose more than 11% after the company boosted sales growth and earnings guidance for its current fiscal year. Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop climbed more than 8% after reporting that sales jumped in the first quarter.

Meme shares were up, with GameStop adding more than 10% and AMC Entertainment up 7.7%. A new page advertising the GameStop non-fungible tokens recently appeared on the video game retailers’ website, fueling speculation that it could create digital products that users own.

Results are expected from Nvidia, Snowflake, Workday, Williams-Sonoma and American Eagle Outfitters after markets close.

Investors are also watching an Exxon Mobil shareholder vote that could influence the company’s carbon strategy in the years to come.

Bitcoin rose 6.9% to $ 40,251.65 from where it traded on Tuesday afternoon. Cryptocurrency trading was volatile in May, in part due to fears that China might step up regulatory efforts against it.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bill climbed to 1.566% from 1.563% on Tuesday, but remained below its trading level earlier in May when inflation fears intensified. Yields increase when prices fall.

Yields on European government bonds fell, with 10-year Dutch government bonds falling below zero to minus 0.05%. Dutch bonds entered positive yielding territory for the first time in almost two years earlier in May.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index was stable.

In Asia, the main benchmarks closed after a mixed performance. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.1%.

New Zealand’s central bank has signaled that it could raise a key interest rate in the second half of next year, potentially making it one of the first developed markets to reverse the era’s rate cuts. Covid. Kiwi government bonds sold off, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond hitting 1.901% from 1.789% on Tuesday.

Federal Reserve officials say it has no imminent plans to change monetary policy. Photo: Justin Lane / Shutterstock

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos