Start of consultation for visa fee waiver for non-UK military

Service personnel from non-British countries who have served in the British Army are entitled to an indefinite vacation to stay in the UK for free under a new open agreement initiated today by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Interior Secretary Priti Patel.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Home Affairs are proposing to waive the application fee, saving 2,389 fees per applicant.

If the offer is approved, service personnel outside the UK may apply for indefinite leave after serving at least 12 years, subject to eligibility criteria, which is the period in which all service personnel are initially enrolled to serve. Initial participation period.

Currently, there are more than 10,000 non-British citizens serving in the British Army in countries around the world including Australia, Canada, Fiji, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Saint Lucia and South Africa. Consider applying for indefinite leave to stay in the UK when service ends.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

We owe those who have shown us loyal service and loyalty.

It is correct to recognize their contribution by not only smoothing the way to residence and citizenship, but also by eliminating the financial costs of doing so after 12 years of service.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said:

I am very proud of the fact that brave soldiers from all over the world want to continue calling Britain their homeland after service.

It’s right to be recognized and rewarded for those who continue to do something special for our country, and we’re determined to support them settle in wonderful communities across the UK.

Secretary of Defense and Veteran Leo Docherty said:

It is no wonder that many non-British citizens have chosen to bring dedication, expertise and courage to the British army. I am pleased to support this policy proposal.

We look forward to hearing and working with the public to advance these initiatives to strengthen support for those who want to build lives in a country that has been bravely defended while serving.

At the start of the consultation period on May 26th, you are encouraged to have a public say in the proposed policy change. Feedback will be used to further inform and shape these important changes, and as a result of public consultations, the proposed policy changes are expected to take effect in fiscal year 2021/22.

The public consultation runs from May 26th to July 7th for six weeks and is accessible on GOV.UK.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos