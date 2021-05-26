The first results from a British experiment are a solution to one of the hottest problems in nuclear fusion.





UKAEA’s new MAST upgrade unit addresses the major challenges of commercial fusion energy.

Ten times reduction in heat of major fusion machine parts

Sponsorship for UKs STEP Program to Supply Convergence Power to the Grid for Abundant Low Carbon Power

Scientists from the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) have successfully tested the world’s first concept that could address one of the major hurdles in the development of nuclear fusion energy.

The initial results of a new MAST Upgrade experiment in UKAEA’s Culham near Oxford, UK, demonstrated the effectiveness of an innovative exhaust system designed for commercial use of small fusion power plants.

Greenhouse gas emission-free and fuel-rich fusion could be a safe and sustainable part of the world’s future energy supply.

Fusion energy is based on the same principle that stars produce heat and light. A fusion power plant using a machine called a tokamak can heat a gas or plasma so that a type of hydrogen fuel can be fused to release energy that can generate electricity.

A key challenge in obtaining tokamaks from the electrical grid is to remove excess heat generated during fusion reactions.

Without an exhaust system capable of handling this intense heat, the material needs to be replaced regularly, which significantly affects the amount of time the power plant can operate.

The new system, known as Super-X diverter, allows components of commercial tokamaks to last much longer in the future. It greatly increases power plant availability, increases economic viability, and reduces fusion electricity costs.

Testing by MAST Upgrade, which began in October 2020, showed that the Super-X system reduced the heat of the material by at least 10 times.

It is a game changer to achieve a fusion power plant that can supply economical and efficient electricity.

UKAEA plans to build a prototype fusion power plant known as STEP by the early 2040s using a small machine called a spherical tokamak. The success of the Super-X diver is a great help for engineers designing STEP devices as they are particularly well suited for older tokamaks.

Super-X Element: UKAEA’s world’s first fusion exhaust system

UKAEA today announced the results at the official opening ceremony of the MAST Upgrade facility. Here, guest of honor, British astronaut Tim Peake, is creating his own artificial star by running a plasma test on a machine.

The MAST Upgrade is funded by the UK Government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), and the EUROfusion consortium.

Dr Andrew Kirk, UKAEA’s MAST Upgrade Chief Scientist, said:

This is a fantastic result. It’s a moment the UKAEA team has been working on for almost 10 years.

We built a MAST Upgrade to solve the exhaust problem of compact fusion power plants, and it is a sign of success.

The Super-X lowers the heat in the exhaust system from the torch level to the level found in a car engine. This could mean that it only needs to be replaced once during the life of the power plant.

The UK’s core development is a plan to install fusion power plants on the power grid by the early 2040s and bring low-carbon energy from fusion to the world.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

This is an amazing breakthrough in British fusion energy. Just seven months after MAST Upgrade was powered on, you may have already found a solution to one of the biggest challenges of convergence.

Innovative projects like this are important to cementing our position as a science powerhouse, and we are excited to see how it develops.

EPSRC Executive Chair Professor Dame Lynn Gladden said:

The UK has been a leader in fusion energy development for many years, with strong support from EPSRC since the early 2000s. The first results of the MAST Upgrade project show that fusion as an energy source has the potential to radically change the world’s energy supply.

