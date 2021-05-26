Gold exceeds $ 1,900 an ounce for the first time since January on the accommodating Fed





Gold bars poured in a factory by the Gulidov Krasnoyarsk non-ferrous metal factory in Russia.

Kirill Kukhmar | TASS | Getty Images

Gold broke above $ 1,900 for the first time since January Wednesday, drawing support after US Federal Reserve officials reiterated their conciliatory stance.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $ 1,911.56 an ounce at 12:33 p.m. GMT, after hitting its highest level since January 8 at $ 1,911.95. US gold futures rose 0.8% to $ 1,912.30.

In addition to the recent weakness in yields on US Treasuries, factors such as the Fed’s dovish comments to calm speculation on the policy tightening have drawn flows into gold, said Xiao Fu, chief strategy officer. from commodity markets to Bank of China International.

Gold appears to be supported around $ 1,900 as the dollar has been quite weak recently and may provide some safe haven demand for gold, Fu added.

The dollar index stabilized, but was still near its low for around 4-1 / 2 months, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries were also close to a two-week low.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Tuesday that the US central bank could curb a spike in inflation if it occurs without the recovery slipping off the rails.

Any surprise to the downside economic data would also favor gold, BOCI’s Fu said.

Falling interest rates lower the opportunity cost of holding unproductive gold, also seen as a hedge against inflation that could result from widespread stimulus measures.

Data on gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending is due this week.

Additionally, if a number of central banks continue to buy gold in the coming months, bullion will have regained a significant component of demand, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

“Coupled with the expected increased consumer demand and the revival of investment demand, we believe this should boost the price of gold,” Briesemann added.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.3% to $ 2,779.67 an ounce, silver climbed 0.8% to $ 28.19 and platinum jumped 1.6% to $ 1,211.02 .

