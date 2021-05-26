West Midlands technology company secures UK’s first general export facility with support from HSBC UK





The West Midlands-based exporter leveraged a new offer from government credit agency UK Export Finance (UKEF) to become the first UK company to sell internationally and secure the necessary funds to grow its business through the COVID-19 pandemic. after.

Simworx, a Kingswinford-based technology company, recently completed the first General Export Facility (GEF), a new initiative initiated by UKEF with support from HSBC UK. UKEF can guarantee 80% of all facilities provided by banks to finance export costs through GEF. This means that financial aid like lending is now much easier to access for small British businesses with global ambitions.

Simworx is a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of attractions for the global theme parks and entertainment industry with recent projects completed in countries such as Malaysia, New Zealand and Vietnam. The company has 30 employees in West Midlands and supports highly skilled local jobs through international exports.

HSBC UK’s 7-digit facility, backed by UKEF, provides additional working capital to alleviate cash flow constraints resulting from the epidemic and allow Simworx to increase advance payment guarantees to secure and complete significant offshore contracts, typically between 1 and 2. Do it. Million and 8 million.

With exports contributing 90% of annual sales, the ability to increase payment guarantees is critical to Simworx and future expansion plans. The business has established a strong presence in the Far East, Middle East and Northern Europe with advanced simulation technology products, and has identified these emerging markets as a major growth area for the business after COVID-19.

There’s nothing more thrilling than coming up with an idea for an attraction and seeing it being made and installed and experiencing people’s reactions. Despite COVID-19 presenting a unique set of challenges to our business and the leisure and entertainment industry as a whole, sound inquiries from partners around the world are now coming back.

Starting to see the green shoots of recovery, I was very grateful for being the UK’s first export company to benefit from the new initiatives implemented by UKEF. We also thank our banking partner HSBC UK for supporting our business and making this process seamless.

Export Minister Graham Stuart MP said:

We are pleased that Simworx is the first to utilize our new General Export Facility (GEF). It is very important to our recovery, giving more UK companies the means to grow their sales in overseas markets. GEF is playing a real game-changing role in supporting small businesses and encourages more companies to follow in Simworx’s footsteps. GEF provides working capital to help companies invest in export markets and grow their business overall.

Simworx is the first product we hope to be the list of small businesses to come back through GEF. Research shows that exporting firms are more productive, more profitable and average paying higher wages than non-exporting firms, so we’ll help more firms begin this journey to support the Chancellors Plan for Jobs.

Anne Lockett, UKEF’s Export Finance Manager, said:

Simworx’s success demonstrates UKEF’s ability to support small and medium-sized businesses in a variety of sectors. The flexibility provided by GEF gives more small businesses access to UKEF support. Through a partnership with HSBC UK, the deal will help Simworx meet its export growth targets and support highly skilled jobs in the West Midlands.

Ian Tandy MBE, Head of Trade at HSBC UK, added:

Since the onset of the pandemic, companies have faced tremendous challenges, a clear example of how important exports are for economic recovery and future growth.

We are proud to partner with UKEF to support some of the UK’s leading companies committed to overseas growth while implementing our long-term strategy.

The UK is home to some of the world’s most innovative companies, and it’s encouraging to see that recent challenges do not undermine the appetite that exists to succeed on the global arena.

Simworx supplies a wide range of turnkey simulation technology products to the international theme park and entertainment industry, including 3D and 4D dynamic simulation attractions and 4D effect cinemas. Custom attractions are designed to entertain, thrill and inspire people.

GEF aims to secure funding for UK companies, especially small and medium-sized businesses, to cover international trade costs while providing the ability to fulfill export contracts and expand business operations.

Background HSBC UK

HSBC UK serves approximately 14.5 million customers across the UK, backed by 32,000 peers. HSBC UK offers a full range of retail banking and asset management to individual and private banking clients, as well as commercial banking clients for small businesses and large corporations.

HSBC Holdings PLC

HSBC’s parent company, HSBC Holdings plc, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide with offices in 64 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $299 trillion on March 31, 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

UK Export Financial Information

UK Export Finance is the UK’s export credit agency and government department, working with the international trade department as an integral part of its strategy and operations.

Founded in 1919, the company exists to ensure that viable British exports do not fail due to financial shortages in the private market. We provide finance and insurance to help exporters close, fulfill and receive payments on export contracts.

