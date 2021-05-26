Island Time: Mykonos, Ibiza and Canaries set to British green list, even though mainland Greece and Spain remain amber





After Transport Minister Grant Shapps, the travel agency and the UK traveler’s hopes to find the sun confirmed that the UK will rate an island different from its mainland destination when it updates its travel green list next month.

Shapps told the BBC that a decision on greenlist destinations has not yet been made.

This means that islands like Mykonos, Mallorca and Tenerife can see a surge of British arriving in June, even though mainland Greece and Spain remain on the UK’s amber list.

Travel industry bosses have also called the UK government about the disconnect between Europe’s infection and vaccination rates and the list of countries that are safe to travel.

Aviation Minister Robert Courts told MP yesterday that the government will take that approach the next time it updates the UK’s green list. The UK’s green list considers it safe enough to travel on arrival with or without self-isolation. England.

When asked whether the government will reopen routes to countries with relatively low risk, such as policy in 2020, the court will take an island approach to border action if possible, the court said.

This is because airline presidents have re-established pressure on the UK government to alleviate dissatisfaction with outbound and inbound travel, building confidence in the successful Covid-19 vaccination program and the launch of JAPS in Europe.

Jet2 president Stephen Heapy and Easyjet CEO Johan Lundgren said the green list should expand as quickly as possible.

Heapy said the original British government had promised to review the list of approved traffic lights every three weeks. This means that the next announcement will close next week, but the schedule is already off schedule.

“The green list can be expanded with little risk,” said Heapy. On the other hand, Easyjet said it did not follow the framework created by the UK government through the Global Travel Taskforce.

Regarding island policy, Manchester Airport’s Charlie Cornish said summer destinations with low infection rates and high vaccination rates should be allowed.

“Canary and Balearic should be on the green list,” he said.

The airport boss said the current restrictions on these seemingly safe countries are cumbersome, even if the destination is on an important green list.

“Green should mean green… [Covid] Testing a trip to the green country is completely unnecessary,” Cornish said this morning.

Greece’s Patmos is one of the island destinations that could be on the UK’s travel greenlist next month. (Photo: Byron Smith / Getty Images)

Boss Lundgren of the budget airline said that because of the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine and the large number of Europeans currently being vaccinated, the threat of Indian strains hampering the whole summer should be considered.

Shapps said this week the list of approved countries, which is the green list of the UK traffic light system, will increase.

This came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and many ministers stopped making travel abroad illegal on May 17, forcing the British to stop traveling to Spain, Greece and other amber-listed countries for holidays.

British tourists have been urged by the government to stay away from Spain this week after a popular holiday destination opened its borders to British travelers.

UK sun trackers can now offer negative coronavirus tests or travel to Spain starting today without the need to quarantine.

Greek tourism authorities have taken similar steps to attract British tourists this summer, and Greece is aiming to vaccinate all residents of the island by the end of June.

However, France today took similar steps in Germany and Austria, imposing additional restrictions on cross-channel travel.

French government spokesman GabrielAttals said after the cabinet meeting, “France will forcibly quarantine people coming from Britain.”

